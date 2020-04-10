Discover Australian Associated Press

Healthcare workers deal with a coronavirus victim at Brooklyn's Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Centre. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

NY records big leap in coronavirus deaths

By Peter Szekely and Maria Caspani

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 05:14:07

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, surpassing Spain for the most infections anywhere in the world, even as authorities warned the US state’s official death tally may understate the true toll.

New York and neighbouring New Jersey again reported new single-day highs for coronavirus deaths.

New York state has 149,316 reported cases compared to Spain’s 146,690, according to a Reuters tally. In total, the United States has recorded more than 417,000 coronavirus cases and 14,100 deaths.

New York officials said a recent surge in the number of people dying at home suggests that the most populous US city may be under-counting how many people have died of COVID-19.

“I think that’s a very real possibility,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his daily news briefing.

Cuomo said 779 people died from the coronavirus in the past day in his state and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said another 275 had died there. Both totals exceeded one-day records reported just a day earlier.

Despite the grim tally, Cuomo said overall trends still appear positive, with the rate of hospitalisations down in the state at the epicentre of the American. epidemic.

“Every number is a face, right,” Cuomo said of the death statistics.

“This virus attacked the vulnerable and attacked the weak and it’s our job as a society to protect the vulnerable.”

Murphy tightened New Jersey’s social-distancing requirements, ordering retailers including grocery stores still allowed to operate to limit customers, ensure that customers and employees wear face coverings and regularly sanitise the premises.

“We need to continue to be absolutely vigilant and, if anything tighten, as opposed to loosen,” Murphy said of coronavirus-related restrictions on residents. 

“And I don’t say that with any joy.”

