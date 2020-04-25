NY study estimates 14 per cent had virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A study of 3000 people in the state of New York found 14 per cent probably had the coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

NY study estimates 14 per cent had virus

By Sophie Wingate

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 05:04:03

Nearly 14 per cent of 3000 people tested for coronavirus antibodies in the US state of New York returned a positive result, Governor Andrew Cuomo says.

The preliminary results came from an antibody study that randomly tested people at supermarkets in the state, he told a daily press conference.

“It means these are people who were infected and who developed the antibodies,” Cuomo explained on Thursday.

In New York City, 21 per cent of those tested had antibodies.

The governor said the data could point to a lower death rate than some estimates. 

If the results translate to the true incidence of the new coronavirus, it would mean 2.7 million people have been infected in the state of New York.

“If you look at what we have now as a death toll, which is 15,500, that would be about 0.5 per cent death rate,” Cuomo said.

He cautioned that this was based on preliminary data and that the death toll “is going to go up” and currently does not account for at-home or presumed deaths.

He also noted that the results could be skewed as they were not people who were in their home or isolated, who may have a lower rate of infection.

Health experts say that immunity to the new coronavirus is still not proven, even if it is assumed.

Earlier on Thursday, New York City’s health commissioner said she believed the city’s 141,800 confirmed coronavirus cases are just “the tip of the iceberg”.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if at this point in time we have probably close to a million New Yorkers who have been exposed to COVID-19,” Oxiris Barbot told a press conference.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that by the time New York City announced its first official case on March 1, there could have already been nearly 11,000 infections in the city.

Citing new model data by Northeastern University, the newspaper also reported there could have been more than 28,000 infections in five major US cities by March 1, when those cities were only reporting 23 cases.

New York is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. In total, the country has seen more than 47,000 deaths.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

cricket

Hope builds for cricket pay breakthrough

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings and players' union counterpart Greg Dyer have discussed the need to work collaboratively amid fears of a pay stoush.

news

politics

Anzac torch passes to this generation: PM

Anzac Day commemorations have begun with a national service at the Australian War Memorial, but without the thousands who normally attend.

sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.