Governor Andrew Cuomo says more than 21,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NY to expand testing for poor communities

By Melissa Etehad, New York Daily News

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 14:15:14

With black, Latino and lower-income families being infected at higher rates, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is launching a coronavirus testing initiative aimed at addressing the disparity.

Cuomo told reporters he plans to expand coronavirus testing at 24 churches in communities of colour and low-income areas. Public officials, working with churches and religious leaders, will help organise and run the temporary facilities and encourage people in those communities to get tested, Cuomo said.

The governor said 20 of the 21 ZIP codes in New York with the most COVID-19 hospitalisations have greater than average percentages of black or Latino residents.

“There is no doubt it is a problem,” Cuomo said on Saturday. “We must address the racial disparities of this pandemic, and meet the need where it is.”

“Hospitals report nightly how many cases they have and where they come from. When you look into that information, especially in Brooklyn and the Bronx, it’s clear the communities are from heavier low-income and minority populations.”

Cuomo said coronavirus testing is also being offered at public housing complexes and that officials have delivered face masks and hand sanitiser to public housing residents.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who is helping coordinate the assistance effort, said people of colour and low-income communities across the nation historically have been hit hard during emergencies because of a lack of resources.

“We can address this COVID-19 pandemic with these houses of worship and religious leaders who have the capacity to reach those in the community who need to be tested,” he said. “This is not over for any of us.”

On Saturday, the nation’s death toll from the pandemic stood at more than 77,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Hard-hit New York has witnessed a steady decline in daily reports of new cases and a dip in coronavirus-related hospitalisations in recent weeks. But Cuomo said a disturbing number of New Yorkers are still dying daily.

He said 226 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period ending on Friday, bringing the total in the state to more than 21,000.

“There are 226 people who lost their lives despite everything our healthcare system could do,” Cuomo said. “You see how that number is infuriatingly constant. It’s where we were five days ago.”

