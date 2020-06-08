Discover Australian Associated Press

A curfew in New York City has been lifted after anti-racism rallies passed off peacefully. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

unrest, conflicts and war

NYC lifts curfew early after peaceful demo

By AAP

June 8, 2020

2020-06-08 03:59:30

New York City has lifted the curfew spurred by protests against police brutality ahead of schedule after a peaceful night, free of the clashes or ransacking of stores that rocked the city days earlier.

“I want to thank everybody who has expressed their views peacefully,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday morning.

“I made the decision to end the curfew. And honestly, I hope it’s the last time we will ever need a curfew in New York City.”

While the curfew was lifted, the mayor said a decision hadn’t been made yet on whether to lift a ban on vehicles in Manhattan south of 96th Street after 8pm.

The 8pm city-wide curfew, New York’s first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through at least Sunday, with officials planning to lift it at the same time the city enters the first phase of re-opening after nearly three months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

The mayor said police had arrested just four people and issued 24 court summonses on Saturday.

Local politicians and civil liberties advocates had called for an end to the 8pm curfew, complaining that it causes needless friction when officers try to enforce it.

But de Blasio had initially insisted the curfew would remain in place throughout the weekend.

The end of the curfew comes as New York City prepares to begin reopening some businesses on Monday including manufacturing and construction companies, wholesalers and retailers.

Retailers won’t be allowed to have customers inside for another couple of weeks but can let people pick up merchandise on the sidewalk or have it delivered.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated his call for people who have attended the protest marches to get tested for the coronavirus.

“Get a test. Get a test,” the governor said on Sunday, adding that the state planned on opening 15 testing sites dedicated just to protesters so they can get results quickly.

“I would act as if you were exposed, and I would tell people you are interacting with, assume I am positive for the virus.”

The demonstrations across the US  also inspired anti-racism protests around the globe, as demonstrators in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Paris, Berlin and other cities embraced the Black Lives Matter message.

Demonstrators in Rome held their fists in the air on Sunday and chanted “No justice, no peace!”  while in the UK capital people defying official warnings not to gather lay down outside the US embassy.

In Belgium, police fired tear gas and used a water canon to disperse about a hundred protesters in a central part of Brussels with many African shops and restaurants. Some protesters were subsequently arrested.

They were part of a crowd of about 10,000 who had gathered at the Palace of Justice, many wearing face masks and carrying banners with the phrase “Black Lives Matter – Belgium to Minneapolis”, “I can’t breathe” and “Stop killing black people”.

The second weekend of demonstrations showed the depth of feeling worldwide over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck.

Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators in Bristol in western England cheering as they tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader, and pushed it into a river.

US embassies were the focus of protests elsewhere in Europe, with more than 10,000 gathering in the Danish capital Copenhagen, hundreds in Budapest and thousands in Madrid, where they lined the street guarded by police in riot gear.

