New York City's coronavirus death toll is now more than 4000, or one-third of the US deaths. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NYC virus deaths past 4000, more than 9/11

By AAP

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 10:48:22

New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus has risen past 4000, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. 

The development came even as the crisis seemed to be easing or at least stabilising, by some measures, in New York and parts of Europe, though health officials warned people at nearly every turn not to let their guard down. 

COVID-19’s toll in New York City is now more than 1000 deaths higher than that of the deadliest terror attack on US soil, which killed 2753 people in the city and 2977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field 19 years ago.

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5500, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

“A lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers,” he said.

But in an encouraging sign, the governor said hospital admissions and the number of those receiving breathing tubes are dropping, indicating that measures taken to force people to keep their distance from one another are succeeding.

And alarming as the one-day increase in deaths might sound, the governor said that’s a “lagging indicator,” reflecting people who had been hospitalised before this week. 

Over the past several days, in fact, the number of deaths in New York appeared to be levelling off.

“You see that plateauing – that’s because of what we are doing. If we don’t do what we are doing, that is a much different curve,” Cuomo said. 

“So social distancing is working.”

Across the US, the death toll topped 12,000, with around 380,000 confirmed infections. 

