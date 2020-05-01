Discover Australian Associated Press

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has hit out at the politicisation of COVID-19 in the United States. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

NY’s Cuomo decries politicising of virus

By Maria Caspani and Barbara Goldberg

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 07:34:53

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused US political leaders of dangerous partisanship in their response to the coronavirus pandemic, while new data confirmed shutdowns to fight the outbreak had severely crippled the economy.

Cuomo said politicians should band together to save lives, not blame one another and hold up funds, ahead of a November 3 US election.

“The politicalisation of what we are going through in this country is extraordinarily dangerous,” Cuomo told a briefing.

“I’ve heard this music before. This is the music of a campaign season, this is the music of a rally, and balloons and ‘It’s us versus them’ and ‘We’re good and they’re bad’ and that is poison right now as to where we are,” he said.

New Commerce Department data showed the economy shrank at its sharpest pace in the first quarter since the 2007-2009 Great Recession as states imposed stay-at-home orders, ending the longest expansion in US history.

“The economy is in free fall, we could be approaching something much worse than a deep recession,” said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. 

With millions of Americans out of jobs since the lockdowns went into effect and no overall federal plan beyond general guidelines issued by the White House on April 16, states and cities facing potential economic disaster have taken it upon themselves to decide when and how to ease restrictions, depending on their individual circumstances.

Public health experts have urged caution, saying that a curtailment of social distancing without large-scale virus testing or the means to trace close contacts of infected individuals could trigger a second wave of infections.

US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 60,000 on Wednesday and the outbreak will soon be deadlier than any flu season since 1967, according to a Reuters tally.

For some business owners hoping to reopen, the toll is a reminder of measures that will need to be put in place as the economy restarts.

“I want my business to open, but I want a healthy balance,” said Holly Smith, owner of the restaurant Designer Dawgs in New Jersey. 

But she added: “I feel like we’ve gone about this the wrong way. We’ve sheltered in place too long.”

Cuomo, whose state is the worst affected with more than 23,000 dead, said New York will not reopen until certain metrics are met.

But he said hospitalisations dropped in New York for a third week, while testing leapt to as much as 30,000 per day from 20,000 per day previously.

Neighbouring New Jersey, the second worst-hit state, reported 474 patients were discharged from the hospital in the 24 hours before 10pm on Tuesday, 48 more than checked in.

“The trendline continues to point in the right direction,” Governor Phil Murphy said, adding he was allowing state parks and golf courses to open from sunrise on Saturday.

There was other good news: three states had reported no new cases on Wednesday – Montana, Vermont and West Virginia.

Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, hailed as “highly significant” early results from a clinical trial showing that an experimental antiviral drug helped certain patients recover more quickly from COVID-19.

