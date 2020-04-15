NZ “burning tower” image seems to be from US, via Hungary

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

NZ “burning tower” image seems to be from US, via Hungary

By AAP FactCheck

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 17:40:43

The Statement

A Facebook post claims to show a phone tower in New Zealand being burned down.

The post from March 31 features a photo of a burning telecommunications tower with the caption “NZ is not wasting anytime, they are burning the towers down”. Two other photos in the post are of a distant phone tower and a distant, lit-up horizon.

The post has garnered more than 600 reactions and 800 comments, and has been shared more than 900 times.


A Facebook post claims to show evidence of phone towers being burned down in New Zealand. 

The Analysis

As of April 15, New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 alert due to COVID-19, with most of the population in lockdown except for essential travel and services.

Amidst the global outbreak of the potentially deadly viral infection, conspiracy theorists have pushed claims of a link between New Zealand’s lockdown and the rollout of 5G technology around the country while elsewhere some have sought to claim 5G is causing the COVID-19 viral outbreak.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health and the nation’s Chief Science Advisor have published information about 5G and health, with the Chief Science Advisor stating that according to current research findings it is extremely unlikely that there will be adverse health affects.

On Wednesday, April 8, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters any claimed link between 5G and COVID-19 is “just not true”.

Despite this, anti-5G sentiment is leading to threats of vandalism of the telecommunications network and 5G towers.

New Zealand’s Telecommunications Forum (TCF) said in a statement on April 9 that threats to 5G towers have been made and some towers have been damaged, including attempts of arson. A 4G tower was also confirmed to have been damaged. A spokesperson for New Zealand telco Spark told the New Zealand Herald that since the end of March there has been “vandalism, including arson attempts at a few of our cell towers”.

The burning of a cellphone tower in the Auckland suburb of Mangere on April 5 is currently under investigation. A video posted on Facebook, which police believe is linked to the fire, features a tower being doused in flammable liquid and set alight. The words “f**k you 5G, f**k you Government, f**k you New World Order” are spoken by a person in the video.

A 4G tower under construction on private land in Waiharara was irreparably damaged by arson late March, according to a media report. It was built by the Rural Connectivity Group to bring 4G connectivity to rural “blackspot” areas with poor or no internet connection, and was yet to be activated.

AAP Factcheck traced the image of the burning tower in the original Facebook post and found it is a still from a video posted to Youtube by a Hungarian user on March 10, 2019 and since viewed more than 18,000 times.

The image in question can be seen 33 seconds into the 59 second video, which shows a series of burning towers and a collapsing radio mast. A Google Translate translation of the Hungarian caption on the video reads: “People took their destiny into their own hands”.

At the 37 second mark what appears to be a US flag – a flag with red and white horizontal stripes and a dark square in the upper corner – is visible alongside the burning phone tower. The flag is also partially visible in the still image in the Facebook post.

The video is watermarked @chalkbodyoutline, which is a Youtube account based in the United States.

Mobile phone tower.
 A mobile phone mast surrounded by clouds. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP Factcheck found the post misrepresents an image as being of a New Zealand phone tower. The photo is taken from a video posted on a Hungarian YouTube channel more than 12 months earlier. That video is, in turn, from a US account and features what appears to be a US flag. While there have been incidents of attempted arson and some towers have been damaged in New Zealand, this post circulates an old image that likely originated in the United States.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Instagram's COVID-19 chloroquine merchants are barking up the wrong tree

After reports an anti-malaria drug may help combat COVID-19 symptoms a series of Instagram posts are claiming the drug is made from tree bark - and seeking to sell the powdered bark online.

FactCheck Social Media

NZ "burning tower" image seems to be from US, via Hungary

A Facebook post claims to show a phone tower in New Zealand being burned down.

FactCheck Social Media

Dates don't line up when comparing disease epidemics and new mobile technology rollouts

YouTube is taking down videos linking 5G with COVID-19 in an effort to stop misinformation but theories claiming the deadly virus is linked with the technology are still spreading on Facebook.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 pandemic not a case of history repeating itself

A Facebook post claims the COVID-19 crisis is the latest in a once-every-100-years historical pattern of pandemics.

FactCheck Social Media

People cutting down lamp post were not in Wuhan and were not protesting about 5G technology

A Facebook user claims that crowds are pulling down 5G towers in Wuhan as a global conspiracy conflating 5G with COVID-19 spreads rapidly around the world.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

virus diseases

Barrister to lead Ruby Princess inquiry

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess, which is responsible for 19 coronavirus deaths, will look at the role of all agencies involved in the ship's disembarkation.

sport

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.