New Zealand is toughening public health measures after recording eight fresh coronavirus cases.

Health

NZ coronavirus cases nearly double

By Ben McKay

March 19, 2020

New Zealand is toughening public health measures after recording eight fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day rise in positive tests.

Police have begun knocking on doors to enforce self-isolation measures and health officials are asking tourists to show their plans to quarantine themselves for a fortnight upon arrival into New Zealand.

Two arrivals to Christchurch from South-East Asia are set to be deported for flouting these rules.

Now, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone a step further, recommending any arrivals in the last fortnight, prior to Monday, also self-isolate until they complete 14 days from when they landed.

“Self-isolation is the sensible, safest and best thing you can do for the community around you,” she said.

All new cases – which brings the country’s tally to 20 – are the result of overseas travel, meaning New Zealand is yet to record evidence of community transmission of the virus.

Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health, said there was still “no evidence” of transmissions between non-travelling Kiwis.

“It’s something we are very, very alert for,” he said.

“It’s why we are wanting to do sufficient testing to detect any evidence of community outbreak.”

While New Zealand’s overall tally is small, the increase is significant because it poses a challenge to its key policy response to date: contact tracing.

Until this week, Kiwi health officials have been able to trace the contacts of every confirmed case and recommend their self-isolation, putting thousands of New Zealanders into quarantine.

As increased testing leads to more positive results, it remains to be seen whether health officials can continue to contact trace to the same standard.

One of the fresh cases is a Dunedin high school student, which will see his school close for 48 hours and 150 of his contacts tested for COVID-19.

Public gathering sizes are also being reviewed.

Presently, the government recommends against gatherings of over 500 people; Dr Bloomfield said he was “looking very carefully” at Australia’s cap of 100 people.

“We are constantly thinking ahead,” Dr Bloomfield said.

“What we have been able to do in New Zealand is buy ourselves time to look at what is successful and then apply the right interventions at the right time. 

“We’re looking to see what has been successful in other countries so we can apply it early and ramp it right up.”

Police, on the Health Ministry’s request, checked in on 50 randomly selected travelers on Tuesday, saying they were “pleased with the high level of compliance” they found.

New Zealand has also made a record purchase of flu vaccinations and launched a public health website at covid19.govt.nz with the slogan “Unite Against COVID-19”.

