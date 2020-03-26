NZ declares national state of emergency

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Zealand is now operating under a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ declares national state of emergency

By Ben McKay

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 14:43:12

With another record amount of COVID-19 cases identified, the New Zealand government has been granted extraordinary operating powers to implement a nationwide lockdown.

A State of National Emergency was declared by Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare on Wednesday, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s issuing of an Epidemic Notice on Tuesday.

Those two measures have granted the government powers unseen in New Zealand since the 1951 Waterfront Dispute, a five-month industrial barney involving tens of thousands of workers.

The government has commandeered the defence force to assist police to uphold public safety and enforce the lockdown, which begins at midnight on Wednesday.

Police and civil defence personnel have been afforded a range of sweeping powers to close roads, take control of buildings and public spaces, and regulate and control the flow of food, fuel and essential supplies.

Ms Ardern said the pandemic required “a significant and coordinated response by and across central and local government” and for each citizen to minimise their contact by self-isolating.

“I do not take this moment in our history lightly nor the powers that come with it,” Ms Ardern said.

“But every decision that we are taking with the best interests of New Zealanders’ public health in mind.

“Unlike so many other gravely inundated countries, we have a window of opportunity to stay home, break the chain of transmission, and save lives.

“We must take this period of self-isolation deadly seriously.”

The consolidation of power comes with the blessing of the opposition, and with support from Kiwi citizens eager to see the containment of the spiralling pandemic.

A fresh 50 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning has the country’s overall tally at 205.

As of Wednesday night, New Zealanders will largely be confined to their own homes in a lockdown far more severe than Australian restrictions.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black said Kiwis pull through by calling on memories of varied tragedies and emergencies over the next month.

“Over recent years … we’ve had a range of emergencies where New Zealanders have listened to that advice and taken the right action to take themselves and their families safe,” she said.

“We’ve seen it in earthquakes and tsunami risk and fires and the mosque shootings. This is another challenge for us.

“We’re hoping that people have heard the messages and understand how horrendous this could get.”

Of New Zealand’s 205 cases to date, just six require hospital treatment and none are in intensive care.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said numbers would continue to rise as households began to mandatorily self-isolate under tough new government restrictions.

Latest sport

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

Australian rules football

Perception of AFL players is unfair: Scott

AFL legend Leigh Matthews has led a chorus of criticism of current players during the ongoing pay dispute, which Geelong coach Chris Scott says has been unfair.

Australian rules football

AFL legend Blight predicts fewer coaches

Key AFL figures including playing and coaching legend Malcolm Blight believe clubs will never be the same as they were before the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Greenberg fears for leagues-backed clubs

NRL clubs backed by leagues clubs are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic according to Todd Greenberg, with Canberra the latest lay off staff.

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

news

politics

Hairdressing time limit backflip 'bonkers'

The boss of a major hairdressing chain has called for the industry to be shut down after labelling a backflip on 30-minute time limit on haircuts as "bonkers".

sport

rugby league

Richardson walks away from South Sydney

Shane Richardson has quit as South Sydney's general manager of football in a bid to slash running costs at the NRL club.

world

terrorism

Aust Christchurch terrorist pleads guilty

Australian man Brenton Tarrant has admitted carrying out the Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 worshippers were killed.