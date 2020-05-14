NZ empties pockets to fight COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Grant Robertson hands down his final budget before Jacinda Ardern's government goes to the polls. Image by AP PHOTO

budgets and budgeting

NZ empties pockets to fight COVID-19

By Ben McKay

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 12:43:45

The New Zealand government believes it can keep the unemployment rate in single digits through the COVID-19 crisis, unveiling a budget that will see debt and spending soar as it fights to keep Kiwis in jobs.

Grant Robertson handed down his third budget as New Zealand’s Finance Minister on Thursday, with a centrepiece $NZ50 billion ($A46.9 billion) COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund but no surplus in sight.

Gone is New Zealand’s historically low unemployment, with Treasury forecasting joblessness to peak at 9.8 per cent later this year.

Gone too is New Zealand’s above OECD average GDP growth, decade-high wage growth and healthy fiscal balance.

The headline figures, though understandable in the wake of the pandemic, are historically shocking.

The Kiwi economy is projected to contract by $NZ9 billion or 4.6 per cent this year.

The budget surplus has been obliterated, with a deficit of $NZ28.3 billion ($A26.56 billion) this year and similar amounts forecast in 2021 and 2022.

Government debt will balloon beyond $NZ100 billion by 2021, hitting $NZ200 billion by 2024.

Debt is already at 30 per cent of GDP, peaking at 54 per cent in 2023 before stabilising.

Mr Robertson said the one-in-one-hundred year shock necessitated the unprecedented spend.

“This is the most significant financial commitment by a New Zealand government in modern history, but it is the appropriate response to the most significant challenge our country has faced in modern history,” he said.

“I am not a fan of austerity.

“We will get through this by investing in people, in businesses and supporting our communities.

“The way that we are going to deal with the significant global downturn is one that throws back to the first Labour government rather than some of the more recent Labour governments and National governments.”

The new $NZ50 billion recovery fund comes on top of an initial $NZ12.1 billion stimulus provided in mid-March and a bumper $NZ12 billion ‘New Zealand Upgrade’ infrastructure spend in January.

The government has already assigned $NZ13.9 billion of the recovery fund on wage subsidies, business tax relief and sector-specific support.

Another $NZ15.9 billion is allocated in the 2020 budget, including an extension of wage subsidies to the hardest-hit.

“We have been successful in our initial response to COVID-19. Budget 2020 now lays our framework for our recovery,” Mr Robertson said.

“We think 140,000 jobs will be saved by the packages we’ve unveiled today.

“This is the rainy day, we’ve put the umbrella up.”

Around $NZ20 billion is left up the government’s sleeve from the $NZ50 billion recovery fund.

With an election around the corner on September 19, Mr Robertson pledged not to spend it as a pre-election slush fund.

“I wouldn’t characterise it that way. That spending is available as we need it. Some of it may not be spent this year, or even next year as we fully understand the impacts of COVID-19,” he said.

* All figures in NZ dollars. $NZ1 buys $A0.93.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

cricket

Mooted domestic cuts concern cricketers

Cricket Australia's updated revenue forecasts will dictate the next stage of pay talks, with players concerned about the prospect of cuts to domestic cricket.

Australian rules football

SA AFL clubs denied exemptions: report

Adelaide and Port Adelaide may have to relocate for the AFL season restart after SA health officials reportedly refused to grant travel and training exemptions.

rugby league

NRL confirm one referee policy

The NRL will use just one referee for the remainder of matches in 2020 after the new rule was endorsed by the ARL Commission.

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

news

politics

Devastating day as job numbers tumble: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the latest jobs figures that show a drop in employment of nearly 600,000 as a devastating day for Australia.

sport

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

world

espionage and intelligence

Assange extradition case set for Sept 7

The second part of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's US extradition hearing has been moved to September and will take place in a different British court.