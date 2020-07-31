Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Jacinda Ardern's government will turn off the COVID-19 wage subsidy tap next month, Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ ends wage subsidy in COVID cost saver

By Ben McKay

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 10:53:17

Jacinda Ardern’s government will turn off the COVID-19 wage subsidy tap next month, a move likely to confirm unemployment for thousands of New Zealanders during an election campaign.

Unlike the Australian government, which has extended wage subsidies through to next March, New Zealand is standing firm on a commitment to end the cash splash.

“Businesses ultimately have been asking for that certainty and we need to give that certainty,” Ms Ardern said.

“The time has come where businesses will need to pivot.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said they’ll instead offer different support packages to under-pressure businesses and Kiwis.

“Our approach obviously was to get the money out the door quickly to provide cash flow and confidence,” he said.

“From September onwards, we’re looking at much more targeted support.”

Mr Robertson noted Australia’s forecast budget deficit of $A184 billion next year compared to New Zealand’s $A27.5 billion.

“I’ve seen the (deficit forecasts) coming out of Australia and they’re a little higher. We’ve taken slightly different approaches with slightly different schemes,” he said.

New Zealand’s wage subsidy scheme began in March and was extended for a further 12 weeks in the May budget.

It has cost $NZ13 billion ($A12 billion) and covered 1.73 million Kiwis – more than half of the country’s workforce.

Businesses that took up the subsidy and extension when it was first offered will see the government handouts end in August.

Ms Ardern’s government has a string of support programs, including a business loan scheme and industry-specific packages for the hardest-hit sectors like tourism.

For individual Kiwis who are laid off after that date, they will shift to the country’s welfare system and receive a “COVID income relief payment” worth $NZ490 ($A454) a week. 

New Zealand enjoyed close to full employment prior to the pandemic, with an unemployment rate of around four per cent.

With an eye to the election, Opposition Leader Judith Collins has called on the government to announce new stimulus projects to reduce looming mass unemployment.

“I am very concerned that with those wage subsidies coming off, we’ve got a half a million people being added to the 200,000 that are already unemployed,” Ms Collins said.

In May’s budget, Mr Robertson created a $NZ20 billion ($A18.5 billion) “COVID response and recovery fund”, only to set aside two-thirds in case of a second wave – when wage subsidies are likely to return to the government’s thinking.

Mr Robertson has also ruled out “helicopter payments” or cash handouts to Kiwis, saying “it is about striking a balance and we believe this is a prudent approach”.

New Zealand is also operating a compulsory quarantine regime at the border, like Australia.

While expensive – likely to cost $NZ471 million ($A434 million) this year – it has been remarkably effective, ensuring there has not been a locally transmitted case of COVID-19 for almost three months.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill's football to do the talking

The Sydney Roosters are vowing not to get distracted by the inevitable sideshow that accompanies Sonny Bill Williams' much-hyped return to the NRL.

soccer

Socceroos great Milligan joins Macarthur

Former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan has returned to the A-League as a marquee signing with newcomers Macarthur FC.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

news

safety of citizens

Vic records 627 COVID cases, eight deaths

Victoria has recorded 627 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, taking the national death toll to 197.

sport

rugby league

Sonny Bill's football to do the talking

The Sydney Roosters are vowing not to get distracted by the inevitable sideshow that accompanies Sonny Bill Williams' much-hyped return to the NRL.

world

election

Trump backtracks on call to delay election

President Donald Trump says he does not want to postpone the 2020 US presidential election, just hours after suggesting a possible delay to the vote.