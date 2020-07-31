NZ ends wage subsidy in COVID cost saver

Jacinda Ardern’s government will turn off the COVID-19 wage subsidy tap next month, a move likely to confirm unemployment for thousands of New Zealanders during an election campaign.

Unlike the Australian government, which has extended wage subsidies through to next March, New Zealand is standing firm on a commitment to end the cash splash.

“Businesses ultimately have been asking for that certainty and we need to give that certainty,” Ms Ardern said.

“The time has come where businesses will need to pivot.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said they’ll instead offer different support packages to under-pressure businesses and Kiwis.

“Our approach obviously was to get the money out the door quickly to provide cash flow and confidence,” he said.

“From September onwards, we’re looking at much more targeted support.”

Mr Robertson noted Australia’s forecast budget deficit of $A184 billion next year compared to New Zealand’s $A27.5 billion.

“I’ve seen the (deficit forecasts) coming out of Australia and they’re a little higher. We’ve taken slightly different approaches with slightly different schemes,” he said.

New Zealand’s wage subsidy scheme began in March and was extended for a further 12 weeks in the May budget.

It has cost $NZ13 billion ($A12 billion) and covered 1.73 million Kiwis – more than half of the country’s workforce.

Businesses that took up the subsidy and extension when it was first offered will see the government handouts end in August.

Ms Ardern’s government has a string of support programs, including a business loan scheme and industry-specific packages for the hardest-hit sectors like tourism.

For individual Kiwis who are laid off after that date, they will shift to the country’s welfare system and receive a “COVID income relief payment” worth $NZ490 ($A454) a week.

New Zealand enjoyed close to full employment prior to the pandemic, with an unemployment rate of around four per cent.

With an eye to the election, Opposition Leader Judith Collins has called on the government to announce new stimulus projects to reduce looming mass unemployment.

“I am very concerned that with those wage subsidies coming off, we’ve got a half a million people being added to the 200,000 that are already unemployed,” Ms Collins said.

In May’s budget, Mr Robertson created a $NZ20 billion ($A18.5 billion) “COVID response and recovery fund”, only to set aside two-thirds in case of a second wave – when wage subsidies are likely to return to the government’s thinking.

Mr Robertson has also ruled out “helicopter payments” or cash handouts to Kiwis, saying “it is about striking a balance and we believe this is a prudent approach”.

New Zealand is also operating a compulsory quarantine regime at the border, like Australia.

While expensive – likely to cost $NZ471 million ($A434 million) this year – it has been remarkably effective, ensuring there has not been a locally transmitted case of COVID-19 for almost three months.