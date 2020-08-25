Discover Australian Associated Press

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended an Auckland virus lockdown. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ extends virus curbs in Auckland

By Colin Packham and Renju Jose

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 16:42:19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended a coronavirus lockdown in the country’s largest city until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation.

Ardern said the four-day extension in the city of Auckland was critical to enable the country to step down its scale of emergency restrictions – and remain at less restrictive levels.

“We want both confidence, and certainty for everyone,” Ardern said during a televised media conference on Monday.

The Auckland lockdown, imposed on August 11 after officials detected the country’s first locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in more than three months, had been scheduled to end on Wednesday.

It will now end on Sunday night. The city’s stepdown from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions will be made gradually from Monday, Ardern said.

Around 150 people have been diagnosed as part of the cluster that originated in Auckland, which is home to 1.7 million people, but daily new case numbers have slowed to single digit increases over the past three days.

“This is a contained cluster. But it is our biggest one. And that means the tail will be long, and the cases will keep coming for a while to come,” Ardern told reporters in Wellington.

To maintain control as Auckland eases down to Level 2 restrictions, which will allow schools and shops to reopen, public gatherings will still be restricted to a maximum of 10 people, Ardern said.

The rest of the country will remain at Level 2 restrictions, but with the broader limit of up to 100 people at public gatherings. Both situations will be reviewed before September 6, she said.

New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million, has so far recorded just over 1300 COVID-19 cases, including 22 deaths.

rugby league

Cameron Smith leads influx of NRL returns

Veteran skipper Cameron Smith will return from injury for Melbourne against Manly in round 16 of the NRL season.

boxing

Judge bias claims rock Horn-Tszyu fight

The judges for the Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight have been put on notice after claims of bias sparked chaotic scenes at the much-anticipated bout's weigh-in.

rugby league

Anthony Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach's five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

soccer

City out to thrive on AL semi atmosphere

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts says he wants his team to embrace the challenge presented in their A-League semi-final against Western United.

Australian rules football

Dahlhaus, Powell-Pepper to face tribunal

The AFL tribunal will hear appeals from Geelong's Luke Dahlhaus and Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper, both challenging one-match bans, on Tuesday evening.

health

Andrews must haggle over emergency powers

The Victorian government will have to negotiate with crossbenchers over plans to extend its state of emergency by 12 months.

international court or tribunal

Signs of emotion from NZ mosque terrorist

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant remains in the dock in the New Zealand High Court as he listens to victims from his shooting in Christchurch last year.