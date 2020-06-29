Discover Australian Associated Press

NZ health officials say the four new COVID-19 cases were travellers arriving from India and Nepal. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NZ finds four new COVID cases at border

By Ben McKay

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 12:46:58

New Zealand has recorded its worst day for new COVID-19 infections in two months, announcing four new positive tests.

However, the previously COVID-free country remains without restrictions on gatherings or business, with all four new cases intercepted within the managed isolation border regime.

Health officials on Sunday announced the new cases had arrived from India and Nepal, with one transferred to hospital for care.

“While today’s news that one of our recent cases is in hospital may be concerning to some, it is something the health system in New Zealand has remained prepared for,” Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

“I want to reassure the wider community that this person is receiving good treatment from the team at Auckland City Hospital who have previous experience of managing positive cases.”

Like many countries, New Zealand has closed its border to all but citizens and regular residents.

New Zealand now has 20 Kiwis considered active cases, each of whom have been quarantined.

