NZ govt props up Air New Zealand

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The New Zealand government says it will help out Air New Zealand by lending it $NZ900 million. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ govt props up Air New Zealand

By Ben McKay

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 12:20:14

The New Zealand government will make available almost a billion dollars to Air New Zealand as the national flag carrier experiences severe coronavirus-related turbulence.

On Friday morning, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said up to $NZ900 million ($A890 million) could be loaned to the airline over the next two years.

“Air New Zealand has a unique and critical role in our economy and society,” Mr Robertson said.

“Without this intervention, New Zealand was at risk of not having a national airline.”

Airlines are among the businesses hardest hit by the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran revealed plans to cut his 12,500-strong workforce staff by up to a third.

On Friday, Mr Foran said weekly flights were already down from 3600 to just 1500, with further falls to come.

“The airline is going to be a little bit smaller than what it was when we went in because there will be a little bit of time before demand returns,” he said.

Air New Zealand shares, which had been in a trading halt all week, dropped around 30 per cent on Friday after the announcement.

Mr Foran was bullish despite seeing a fall in international revenues of 85 per cent and domestic revenues by two-thirds.

“We’re going to get through this. I’m very confident of this,” he said.

Under the terms of the government assistance, the airline can draw upon the loan – provided at commercial rates – when its cash reserves fall.

The government, which owns 52 per cent of Air NZ, can buy more of the airline rather than seek repayment.

Unions – which represent around two-thirds of Air NZ’s workforce – praised Air NZ despite the mass job cuts, saying they were pleased with the airline’s engagement.

“They have been open to true collaboration with unions and government, a model all employers should be willing to explore,” NZ Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said.

“The loan facility means that union members can feel assured that company can meet any redundancy or restructuring payments to staff.”

Air NZ has also cancelled plans to issue a small dividend later this month as one of the terms of the loan.

It remains to be seen whether any international flights to New Zealand will be viable under the new border regime announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday.

Ms Ardern closed the border to all but Kiwis and established residents in an unprecedented effort to stop the spread of the global pandemic.

New Zealand has just 39 cases of the virus, with no deaths and just two hospitalisations.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Broncos down Souths amid NRL injury woes

Brisbane have overcome an injury to playmaker Brodie Croft to down South Sydney 22-18 in their NRL clash at an empty Suncorp Stadium.

soccer

Maclaren's hat-trick in City A-League win

Jamie Maclaren has scored a hat-trick for second-placed Melbourne City in their 4-2 A-League away win over Central Coast in Gosford.

rugby league

Penrith rookie sparks NRL win over Dragons

Penrith have started the NRL season with successive wins after coming back from 10 points down in the second half to beat St George Illawarra 32-28.

news

health

Local council warns beachgoers off Bondi

Waverley mayor Paul Masselos has warned people to stay away from Bondi Beach as pictures of beachgoers ignoring social distancing measures drew condemnation.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

Italy tightens lockdown as deaths rocket

Italy has expanded lockdown measures as it's death toll from COVID-19 jumped by 627 in one day to reach 4032.