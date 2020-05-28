Discover Australian Associated Press

NZ operators are hoping trans-Tasman travel can be resumed before the end of this year's ski season. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

NZ hoping for late season skiers from Aus

By Ben McKay

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 11:29:18

Kiwi ski field operators are preparing to run at a loss this year, saying the trans-Tasman bubble could save them from unprofitability but they won’t push governments into a hasty re-opening of borders.

Australia and New Zealand’s strong response to COVID-19 has upped expectations of the resumption of tourism between the two countries.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged to “consider” the establishment of a safe travel zone in July as part of the government’s third and final step on the “Roadmap to a COVID-safe Australia”.

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern is “very keen to make it happen as soon as we safely can”, but has been unwilling to offer a timeframe.

For ski operators like NZ Ski’s Paul Anderson, the safe travel zone is the X-Factor that could transform his bottom line.

Australians provide around 40 per cent of the market to NZ Ski’s three fields – The Remarkables and Coronet Peak near Queenstown and Mt Hutt near Christchurch – and it’s the difference between running at a loss or not.

“This year we’re not expecting to be profitable,” Mr.Anderson told AAP.

“We need to have a core of labour on the mountain to operate safely and we won’t compromise on that so we will run at a loss.

“The bubble would be a game-changer.”

Local MP Hamish Walker, of the opposition National party, wants the government to commit to a timeline.

“The Australian prime minister has indicated July. I can’t see any reason why that shouldn’t happen. It’s our government that’s holding the deal up,” he told AAP.

“Even if they indicate it could be August, that will save a lot of jobs.”

Until the bubble is formed, New Zealanders will have the slopes to themselves.

The NZ ski season starts on June 12, when Mt Hutt opens, and kicks into full gear in early July with the opening of The Remarkables on July 4.

“The biggest change for our guests will be, if its a busy bluebird day,  it’s going to be slower for them arriving as we’ve got a responsibility to manage physical distancing,” Mr Anderson said.

“But we are expecting less busy mountains overall.

Mr Anderson said he was very aware of demand to hit his slopes from Australia but he wouldn’t be lobbying Ms Ardern’s government to open ahead of time, saying he was grateful to have a season at all.

“We’re inching towards a more successful ski season than we were looking at 12 weeks ago (when) not opening was definitely one of our scenarios,” he said.

“I think towards the end of the season would be a realistic hope, we might see the bubble become a reality.”

