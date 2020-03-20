NZ joins Australia in closing borders

In a dramatic escalation of the fight to contain COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has closed her country’s borders for the first time in New Zealand’s history.

Only Kiwi citizens, permanent residents and their family members will be allowed to enter the country during the ban.

The decision takes effect from 11:59pm on Thursday, and will be reviewed at the end of the month.

New Zealand has 28 cases of the disease, all of which have come from travellers returning from overseas.

While a strong majority of those are returning Kiwis, Ms Ardern said there was a noticeable difference in attitude between New Zealanders and foreigners towards the new mandatory self-isolation policy that has applied since Monday.

“All of the evidence to date is that returning New Zealanders understand the need for self-isolation and the spot checks demonstrate that,” she said.

“But I’ve been increasingly concerned that visitors to New Zealand have not necessitated self-isolated for 14 days or are choosing not to and that is an unacceptable risk that we must end.”

Police have begun targeted visits to international arrivals since Monday, and the government has promised to deport those who are not quarantining themselves appropriately.

Ms Ardern said the border controls were necessary to keep New Zealand “ahead of what we’re seeing abroad”.

“I can think of no country that has 28 cases … and has made such an extraordinary move to close its borders,” she said.

“Our success so far has been in moving ahead of where we may anticipate being.

“If we slow down COVID-19, if we break it into small waves rather than the overwhelming number seen in other countries, that is how we help our jobs and economy too.”

Australia made a similar border decision on Thursday afternoon.

New Zealand has included limited exemptions in its ban – to allow the movement of goods and freight, medical workers and some Pacific people.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has also followed Australia in elevating all the country’s travel advisories to level four, or “Do Not Travel”.

“This is the first time the New Zealand government has advised New Zealanders against travelling anywhere overseas,” Mr Peters said.

“That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with COVID-19.”

The government has also banned indoor gatherings above 100 people, with exemptions from workplaces, schools, supermarkets and public transport from the cap.

Health officials announced another eight positive tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but the country is still without a recorded case of community transmission.

On Tuesday, the government announced a $NZ12.1 billion stimulus package to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus, including a wage guarantee for up to a quarter of its workforce.

The benchmark NZX 50 index fell another 3.6 per cent on Thursday, for an overall fall of 11.5 per cent in the past week.

Air New Zealand remains in a trading halt for a fourth-straight day, ahead of an expected government bailout which could come as early as Friday.