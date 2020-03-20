NZ joins Australia in closing borders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters has elevated travel advisories to 'Do Not Travel'. Image by David Rowland/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NZ joins Australia in closing borders

By Ben McKay

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 16:56:34

In a dramatic escalation of the fight to contain COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has closed her country’s borders for the first time in New Zealand’s history.

Only Kiwi citizens, permanent residents and their family members will be allowed to enter the country during the ban.

The decision takes effect from 11:59pm on Thursday, and will be reviewed at the end of the month.

New Zealand has 28 cases of the disease, all of which have come from travellers returning from overseas.

While a strong majority of those are returning Kiwis, Ms Ardern said there was a noticeable difference in attitude between New Zealanders and foreigners towards the new mandatory self-isolation policy that has applied since Monday.

“All of the evidence to date is that returning New Zealanders understand the need for self-isolation and the spot checks demonstrate that,” she said.

“But I’ve been increasingly concerned that visitors to New Zealand have not necessitated self-isolated for 14 days or are choosing not to and that is an unacceptable risk that we must end.”

Police have begun targeted visits to international arrivals since Monday, and the government has promised to deport those who are not quarantining themselves appropriately.

Ms Ardern said the border controls were necessary to keep New Zealand “ahead of what we’re seeing abroad”.

“I can think of no country that has 28 cases … and has made such an extraordinary move to close its borders,” she said.

“Our success so far has been in moving ahead of where we may anticipate being.

“If we slow down COVID-19, if we break it into small waves rather than the overwhelming number seen in other countries, that is how we help our jobs and economy too.”

Australia made a similar border decision on Thursday afternoon.

New Zealand has included limited exemptions in its ban – to allow the movement of goods and freight, medical workers and some Pacific people.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has also followed Australia in elevating all the country’s travel advisories to level four, or “Do Not Travel”.

“This is the first time the New Zealand government has advised New Zealanders against travelling anywhere overseas,” Mr Peters said.

“That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with COVID-19.”

The government has also banned indoor gatherings above 100 people, with exemptions from workplaces, schools, supermarkets and public transport from the cap.

Health officials announced another eight positive tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but the country is still without a recorded case of community transmission.

On Tuesday, the government announced a $NZ12.1 billion stimulus package to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus, including a wage guarantee for up to a quarter of its workforce.

The benchmark NZX 50 index fell another 3.6 per cent on Thursday, for an overall fall of 11.5 per cent in the past week.

Air New Zealand remains in a trading halt for a fourth-straight day, ahead of an expected government bailout which could come as early as Friday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Daw named for remarkable AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will play his first AFL game since 2018, completing a fairytale comeback from career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

Summer Olympics

Olympics won't be fair play: Aust swimmers

Swimming Australia believes the Tokyo Olympics loom as a compromised competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand-final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors commit to seeing out NRL season

The Warriors players have decided to commit to staying in Australia and playing in the NRL for as long as the competition remains running.

news

politics

Banks hand loan lifeline to small business

The big four banks will allow small businesses to defer loan repayments for six months in a bid to ward off the economic shock of the coronavirus cris.

sport

Australian rules football

Daw named for remarkable AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will play his first AFL game since 2018, completing a fairytale comeback from career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.