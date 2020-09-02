Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

FactCheck News Media

NZ military powers under COVID-19 are not equivalent to police

By George Driver

September 2, 2020

2020-09-02 12:09:45

AAP FactCheck Investigation: Have soldiers been given the same powers of a police constable?

The Statement

“So now, it was announced the other day that military staff now have extra powers similar to that of a constable while managing a detention centre.”

Billy Te Kahika Jr, NZ Public Party, August 29, 2020.

The Analysis

As military personnel play an increasing role in New Zealand’s COVID-19 managed isolation and quarantine facilities, concerns are being raised that the Defence Force are being granted extra powers.

Around 1200 Defence Force personnel are now involved in the country’s COVID-19 response, including about 990 stationed at managed isolation facilities. This has been criticised by Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jr, who has earlier made inaccurate statements that the Defence Force had been granted the power to enter private residences without a warrant.

During an interview on Newshub Nation on Three on August 29, Mr Te Kahika said the power of the military had been expanded and “we’ve got people’s rights and freedoms being eroded”. (Video mark 8min 32secs).

“So now, it was announced the other day that military staff now have extra powers similar to that of a constable while managing a detention centre,” Mr Te Kahika said. (Video mark 8min 55secs)

AAP FactCheck examined Mr Te Kahika’s statement that military staff have been granted powers similar to a police constable.

New Zealand’s quarantine and managed isolation facilities have been partially staffed by the Defence Force since at least June 19, when numbers were doubled to 72. This was done after the government was criticised for allowing two people to leave managed isolation early, without being tested for COVID-19.

The role of the Defence Force has expanded significantly since, with Defence Force personnel increasingly taking over from private security guards in high risk facilities.

Members of the Armed Forces have also been stationed at vehicle checkpoints since August 12, supporting police at roadblocks in Auckland during the recent Level 3 lockdown.

Until recently Defence Force personnel reportedly had no more powers than a security. However, their powers were expanded on August 25, when Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield authorised members of the Armed Forces to have the power to “give direction” and “to direct persons to provide identifying information”.

These powers were granted by Dr Bloomfield under COVID-19 Public Health and Response Act 2020, which was passed on May 23 to enable the government to enforce measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under Section 18 of the Act, the Director-General can authorise employees of the Crown to be an “enforcement officer” and grant them a range of powers, including to enter a property without a warrant.

However, on August 25, Dr Bloomfield only extended powers under Section 21 and Section 23 of the Act to members of the Armed Forces. This gives them the power to instruct a person not to break an order under the Act and the power to direct a person to provide identifying information, including their full name, full address, date of birth, occupation, and telephone number.

Not following these directions becomes an offence under the Act. These powers had earlier been granted to WorkSafe inspectors, Aviation Security officers and Customs officers.

So how does this compare with the powers of a police constable?

University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis has written extensively on NZ’s lockdown laws and told AAP FactCheck via email, that the powers granted to the Defence Force fall well short of those of a constable.

He said the key difference is that a constable has the power to arrest and detain people.

“Failing to comply with an enforcement officer’s directions/requirement is an offence under the legislation – people ‘have’ to do what they say, or else risk prosecution,” Prof Geddis said.

“But, and this is a pretty key difference, the military have no power to directly force people to comply with their directions/requirements.

“They have no legal power to arrest or detain, no right to physically restrain, etc. Only constables may do so (under their general policing powers).”

Prof Geddis explained that while a member of the military can stand at the entrance of a managed isolation facility and ask people to identify themselves, they can’t enforce these directions.

“If a person ignores them, they can’t grab them and hold them. Instead, they have to call in the police to effect an arrest,” he told AAP FactCheck.

“As the defining feature of the police is the power to arrest and detain, saying that members of the military now have “similar” powers is false.”

Army personnel in central Christchurch.
 A Kiwi politician claims military staff have been granted powers similar to a police constable. 

The Verdict

AAP FactCheck found the military have not been given powers similar to that of a police constable.

While the powers of Defence Force personnel working at quarantine and managed isolation facilities have been expanded, there are still crucial differences between the powers of a police constable.

While members of the Defence Force can legally require people to give basic personal information and order them to obey COVID-19 laws, they cannot enforce these orders like a police constable can.

False – The checkable claim is false.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Gates, Fauci, WHO and CDC haven't been charged with war crimes

An Instagram post claims Bill Gates and Dr Anthony Fauci, among others, appeared before a human rights tribunal on charges of "war crimes".

FactCheck Social Media

Vaccine being developed for COVID-19 won't alter a person's DNA

A Facebook post claims "a new vaccine for COVID-19" will alter a person's DNA and result in them becoming "genetically modified".

FactCheck Social Media

Infrared thermometers do not pose a risk to the pineal gland

A Facebook post claims that infrared thermometers, held near the forehead to scan body temperature, pose a potential health risk to the pineal gland.

FactCheck Social Media

Vitamin D claim for COVID-19 fails to shine light on evidence

A Facebook post claims vitamin D supplements can prevent a COVID-19 infection and reduce severity.

FactCheck Social Media

Homemade grapefruit recipe won't make hydroxychloroquine

A Facebook post claims hydroxychloroquine can be made using a recipe that includes "three organic grapefruits".

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

NZ military powers under COVID-19 are not equivalent to police

Have soldiers been given the same powers of a police constable?

FactCheck News Media

Lower voting age, higher participation rate, claims Make It 16

Did a greater proportion of 16 year olds vote in elections in Scotland, Wales and Austria than 18 and 20 year olds?

FactCheck News Media

NZ rejects US President's COVID-19 comparisons

Did the US record as many COVID-19 cases in 22 seconds as New Zealand did in a day?

FactCheck News Media

NZ cannabis referendum raises questions about impacts on youth

Did harmful drug use among youth decline following cannabis legalisation and decriminalisation in Uruguay and Portugal?

FactCheck News Media

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says police numbers declined under National's leader

Did police numbers decrease during NZ Opposition Leader Judith Collins' time as police minister?

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.