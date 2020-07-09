NZ opposition in COVID-19 leak scandal

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NZ Opposition Leader Todd Muller has moved to sack one of his MPs over a leak scandal. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ opposition in COVID-19 leak scandal

By Ben McKay

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 10:49:53

A New Zealand opposition MP will leave parliament in disgrace after leaking the private details of Kiwis with COVID-19 to journalists.

Hamish Walker, the Clutha-Southland MP, fell on his sword on Wednesday, hours after National leader Todd Muller wrote to his party board asking them to disendorse him.

Mr Walker received confidential information from a former party boss, Michelle Boag, and then shared it with at least three media outlets, saying he wanted to show vulnerabilities in the government’s information storage.

No media outlets chose to publish the information.

Mr Muller, leader of National, called the behaviour “completely unacceptable” and wrote to his party’s board asking them to consider his membership.

“This is not the National party I lead,” he told Radio NZ.

“It’s not the culture I expect from my team and bluntly there needs to be consequences.”

Mr Walker appeared set to fight for his political career, getting legal advice that he had not committed a criminal offence, but then withdrew his candidacy for re-election at the 2020 poll.

“I wish to thank the people of Clutha-Southland who I have loved meeting, assisting and representing over the past two and a half years,” he said in a short statement.

“I sincerely apologise for my actions. I will be making no further comment.”

The scandal is a further setback for National ahead of the September 19 election, already well behind in the polls as it challenges Jacinda Ardern’s Labour for government. 

Deepening the party’s embarrassment, Mr Muller attacked the government for the leak before discovering his own MP was the source, saying it was “a reminder these guys can’t manage important things well”.

In a further plot twist, Radio NZ also reports Mr Walker leaked them the advice in an attempt to back up a claim of Mr Walker’s which was derided as racist.

Mr Walker argued against the expansion of mandatory isolation facilities into his electorate, which are compulsory for Kiwis arriving home from abroad.

“These people are possibly heading for Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown from India, Pakistan and Korea,” he said, comments that were widely interpreted as a dog-whistle.

Mr Walker then offered to prove his allegations to Radio NZ by supplying the confidential information – contradicting his public claim that he did so to show up government weaknesses.

The scandal, first revealed on Tuesday night, further engulfed National on Wednesday as Ms Boag was revealed as a campaign team member of deputy leader Nikki Kaye.

Ms Boag, who was National party president two decades ago, resigned from that role and as Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust acting chief executive – the capacity in which she accessed the confidential information.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League to meet player demands: O'Rourke

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke says he intends to meet player travel demands as Melbourne's three clubs await a NSW government decision on border exemptions.

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding the ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league "flinched" on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

rugby league

D-day looms in NRL tug of war over Fifita

Gold Coast Titans have made yet another big money play for Brisbane star forward David Fifita who looks set to make a final decision on his future next week.

soccer

PFA slams A-League travel fiasco

Professional Footballers Australia has slammed the A-League over the failure of Melbourne's three A-League teams to leave Victoria for a second consecutive day.

news

virus diseases

Temperature checks at Melbourne schools

Daily temperature checks will be introduced at schools across Melbourne's locked down areas to slow the spread of coronavirus.

sport

soccer

A-League to meet player demands: O'Rourke

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke says he intends to meet player travel demands as Melbourne's three clubs await a NSW government decision on border exemptions.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.