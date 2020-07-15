NZ opposition names new leader

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Judith Collins has been given the party leadership just two months from the election. Image by David Rowland/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NZ opposition names new leader

By AAP

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 13:07:56

New Zealand’s main opposition party has named a new leader two months before a general election following Tuesday’s surprise resignation of the previous party leader, who had been in the role just over 50 days.

The conservative National Party elected four-time member of parliament Judith Collins to take on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party in a September election that is expected to be dominated by coronavirus-related issues.

Recent opinion polls have predicted that Labour could govern on its own, without a coalition, helped by the soaring popularity of Ardern.

Collins, an admirer of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, has a tough job on her hands as she will need to convince voters to go against Ardern.

Ardern in one recent poll was named the country’s most popular prime minister in a century.

Todd Muller, who became opposition leader in May, resigned citing health reasons and said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move Vic clubs into Queensland

The AFL is moving all Victorian clubs into Queensland hubs for the rest of the season.

Australian rules football

Cats brace for explosive Magpies star

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey is expected to return to AFL action in Thursday night's clash with Geelong at Perth's Optus Stadium.

soccer

A-League kicking on with NSW finish

FFA intends to complete the 2019-20 season in a NSW hub, releasing a revised fixture with just one match outside the state.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic-linked NSW pub virus cluster hits 34

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a hotel in Sydney's southwest has reached 34, with the "patient zero" of the outbreak confirmed to be a Melbourne man

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move Vic clubs into Queensland

The AFL is moving all Victorian clubs into Queensland hubs for the rest of the season.

world

politics

NZ opposition chooses new leader

Judith Collins has been voted in as the new leader of the opposition National Party in New Zealand.