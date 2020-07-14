NZ opposition chooses new leader

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Judith Collins is the new leader of New Zealand's opposition National Party. Image by David Rowland/AAP PHOTOS

politics

NZ opposition chooses new leader

By AAP

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 20:35:55

Long-serving lawmaker Judith Collins will lead New Zealand’s opposition National Party into an election against a popular government in just over two months, taking over from Todd Muller, who quit as leader citing health reasons.

Muller shocked lawmakers in the right-of-centre party when he issued a statement early on Tuesday morning saying he was stepping down “effective immediately.”

The 67-year-old former business executive had led the party for only 53 days, toppling previous leader Simon Bridges in a leadership coup amid National’s stagnant polling numbers.

Collins was chosen to take over the leadership in a hastily arranged meeting of the party’s parliamentary caucus in Wellington on Tuesday evening. She is National’s fourth leader in three years and its second female leader.

Collins was first elected to Parliament in 2002, serving in governments under prime ministers John Key and Bill English. She held police and corrections portfolios and is seen to represent the right-wing of the National Party, having previously promoted strong law and order policies.

Collins now faces the task of trying to rally National’s support 67 days from September 19 elections at which it will try to unseat the governing Labour Party of popular Prime Minister Jacina Ardern.

Recent polls show Labour with sufficient support to form a majority government, a first since New Zealand adopted a system of proportional representation in 1996.

All previous governments since that time have been coalitions and Labour currently governs with the support of the Green Party and right-of-centre New Zealand First led by Winston Peters.

Muller’s sudden departure forced a scramble of lawmakers to Wellington during a parliamentary recess.

Collins is understood to have won a contested leadership contest, but details of the vote have not been released.

Muller said his health made his continuation in the leadership untenable.

“It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand,” Muller said.

“It is more important than ever that the New Zealand National Party has a leader who is comfortable in the role.

“The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective.”

The National Party has been embroiled in scandal for the past week after it was revealed a junior lawmaker leaked private health details of New Zealand coronavirus patients to news media.

The information was provided by a former party president who received it confidentially in her capacity as acting chief executive of the Auckland rescue helicopter organisation.

National has struggled to dent the popularity of the charismatic Ardern, whose government has high approval ratings for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. New Zealand has gone 73 days without a case of community transmission and has suffered only 22 deaths.

Life has returned largely to normal with schools, bars and restaurants all open and with packed stadiums at sports events.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

rugby league

NRL send players back into bubbles

NRL clubs based in NSW and the ACT will be sent back into a biosecurity bubble with hopes that travel to and from Queensland will be allowed to continue.

Australian rules football

Giant shifts from hotspot to Mumford house

GWS youngster Nick Shipley has shifted from his family home in western Sydney, declared a COVID-19 hotspot by Queensland, into teammate Shane Mumford's house.

soccer

A-League still aims to play out in NSW

An outbreak of coronavirus in NSW won't derail the FFA's hopes to play out the remainder of the A-League season in the state.

rugby league

Barrett backed to land Bulldogs NRL job

Penrith assistant coach Trent Barrett is widely considered the frontrunner to replace Dean Pay as Canterbury's NRL coach.

news

politics

Queen well briefed by Kerr on Whitlam saga

The release of 1000 pages of documents on Tuesday morning has shed light on one of the most controversial moments in Australian history.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.