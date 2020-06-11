NZ preparing for COVID-complicated poll

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Zealand is gearing up for a complicated election in September. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NZ preparing for COVID-complicated poll

By Ben McKay

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 13:58:53

New Zealand is planning for its most challenging and expensive election ever on September 19, a poll complicated by COVID-19 and two referendums.

Jacinda Ardern’s government will bid for re-election in 101 days time alongside legalisation proposals for cannabis and euthanasia.

While New Zealand has beaten back the coronavirus to a point where there are no active cases in the country, the Electoral Commission is making plans for a second wave or regional outbreaks to ensure Kiwis can exercise their democratic rights.

That means more polling places, longer opening hours and hanging onto some health practices established during the pandemic.

“Bringing your own pen would be a good idea,” chief electoral officer Alicia Wright told AAP.

The odd but classically Kiwi voting mascot ‘Orange Guy’, a smiley stick figure, will return as the commission’s face, fronting major promotional campaigns, with extra funding and staff granted given the COVID-19 environment.

Ms Wright says there will be “about double” the polling places in 2020 than at the 2017 poll to keep lines low.

“It’s going to be a big election and it’s going to be a different election. We’re thinking very hard for all the measures to keep people safe,” she said.

Advance polling will begin on September 5.

Unlike Australia, voting is not compulsory in New Zealand, bringing a focus from both the electoral commission and political parties on maximising turnout.

This year, supermarkets, malls and other public spaces will join halls and schools as polling places after the government passed a law to allow their use.

Ms Wright said in 2020 there would effectively be two voting weekends, with four times as many advance voting places in use during the weekend before polling day compared with 2017.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said it was a goal of his government to grow turnout, and that meant more early voting.

“In 2017, I think 47 per cent of voters cast the vote in the advanced voting period,” he told AAP.

“With promotion, they could get it as high as 80 per cent of voters voting in the advanced voting period.”

Should COVID-19 return, the commission has the option of mass postal voting, takeaway votes – where ballots are dropped off and picked up – or even receiving dictated votes over the phone.

Overseas Kiwis can also download ballots and send them to the commission online.

Ms Wright said she anticipated that practice being more popular in 2020 given the varied COVID-19 environment around the world.

She said there were usually about 80 overseas posts where people could go and vote in person but it would not be known until closer to the time which posts could open.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dragons capt disgusted by de Belin report

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes says a report claiming Jack de Belin's presence at training has divided the players is disgusting.

rugby union

Brumbies want fast start in new Super comp

Leading the Australian conference when Super Rugby shut down, Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says his team can't afford a slow start in the new shortened league.

Australian rules football

AFL players to kneel for BLM movement

AFL players will take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Thursday night's Richmond and Collingwood clash at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Essendon player banned for virus breach

Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has become the first AFL player banned for breaking the competition's coronavirus protocols.

cricket

ICC will make T20 WC decision next month

The ICC says it will make a decision on whether the T20 World Cup will go ahead in Australia later this year next month.

news

virus diseases

Vic BLM protester tests positive to virus

A man who went to Melbourne's Black Lives Matter protest at the weekend has now tested positive to coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

sport

rugby league

Dragons capt disgusted by de Belin report

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes says a report claiming Jack de Belin's presence at training has divided the players is disgusting.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

The OECD has warned of the economic effects that a second wave of coronavirus infections would cause around the world.