Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says the Auckland outbreak's origin isn't yet known. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ reports five new COVID-19 cases

By Ben McKay

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 13:02:14

The New Zealand government will discuss easing restrictions on Auckland on Friday after another day of low community transmission.

On Thursday, health authorities reported just five positive tests linked to the country’s community outbreak, which now totals 78 people.

While Health Minister Chris Hipkins welcomed the “encouraging” case numbers, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield admitted his team is no closer to discovering the origin of the outbreak.

The earliest symptomatic cases have been traced to the Auckland branch of freight business Americold, but Dr Bloomfield says testing there has yet to bear fruit.

Dr Bloomfield said testing at the workplace, surfaces, packaging and imported chilled product led him to believe additional testing there was “not warranted”.

“The origin, the source of this current larger community cluster still remains open,” he said.

Genomic testing is taking place of both community cases and those found in the country’s managed isolation regime in the hope of finding a link.

Officials do seem to have solved the riddle of a 79th case; that of a maintenance worker at one of the country’s quarantine hotels.

Dr Bloomfield said the man was found to have used an elevator “a matter of minutes” after an infected person did.

There is one other community case that authorities have yet to find an origin for.

Dr Bloomfield walked away from a previous pledge that he had “no doubt” NZ the source, but said the main point was not discovering the origin – but rather patching weaknesses in the system.

“By a process of elimination we will able to narrow it right down. We will aim to find the source,” he said.

“The main reason here is to see if there was some sort of gap or weakness in the protocols so we can fix it.’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will provide an update on Friday as to the future of Auckland’s lockdown, which involves more than 1.6 million people.

“The signs we’re seeing are encouraging. It is good to see a smaller number of cases today in yesterday,” Mr Hipkins said.

“The next few days could be critical in breaking the back of this latest resurgence.

“This is not the time that we can afford to relax. We do need to continue to maintain our focus in all play our part here.”

