NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced new lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

By Ben McKay

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 13:32:46

New Zealand is moving to a near-complete societal lockdown within 48 hours as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern aims to seize on a “window of opportunity” to contain COVID-19.

Military personnel will join with police in enforcing nationwide self-isolation under the unprecedented restrictions.

Schools and non-essential businesses will close, public transport and air travel will effectively end as the government ramps up its public coronavirus advisory to the maximum level from Thursday.

“Now is the time to put our plans into action,” Ms Ardern said.

“We need to act now, or risk the virus taking hold as it has elsewhere.

“We currently have 102 cases, but so did Italy once.”

Ms Ardern’s announcement came as New Zealand confirmed a jump of 36 positive tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, including the first two cases of community transmission.

New Zealand has recorded 102 cases, and no deaths, of COVID-19.

By comparison, Australia has recorded at least 1600 cases.

The draconian measures have been championed by public health experts and supported by all of New Zealand’s political parties.

They will take effect for at least four weeks, and dramatically change life as Kiwis know it.

Everyday human interactions will be limited to within households.

Kiwis will be allowed outside to walk the dog, or exercise by themselves, or to visit supermarkets or health services.

But only industries deemed “essential” – including health and emergency services workers, police, some public servants and media – will be allowed to continue, and otherwise citizens will be asked to stay home.

Ms Ardern said fresh advice and modelling in the case of widespread transmission made the lockdown essential.

“If community transmission takes off in New Zealand the number of cases will double every five days,” she said.

“If that happens unchecked, our health system will be inundated, and tens of thousands of New Zealanders will die.”

Ms Ardern said she was fully aware of the sacrifices she was asking from Kiwis.

“I do not underestimate what I’m asking New Zealanders to do. It is huge. And I know it will feel daunting,” she said.

“Everything you will all give up for the next few weeks, all of the lost contact with others.

All of the isolation and difficult time entertaining children, it will literally save lives, thousands of lives.

“The worst case scenario is simply intolerable. It would represent the greatest loss of New Zealanders lives and our history. And I will not take that chance.”

Parliament will also be recalled for an emergency session on Wednesday, in which Ms Ardern will table an epidemic notice to enforce the lockdown.

It remains to be seen whether the New Zealand election can be held on September 19 as planned.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

sport

Australia out of Tokyo Olympics in 2020

Australia says sending a team to the Tokyo Olympics this year is untenable as rugby league and soccer hold crisis meetings about their immediate futures.

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

Summer Olympics

Japan PM now open to Olympics postponement

The IOC has announced it would decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics within the next four weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL taking fresh advice about playing on

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says the game is determined to push on but could run until December if the season is forced to suspend.

news

health

NSW schools open, online resources ready

Schools in NSW will remain open but online resources are being ramped up to combat the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection.

sport

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

world

virus diseases

Italy bans internal travel to curb virus

A ban on internal travel is the latest restriction imposed in Italy to fight the spread of the coronavirus.