NZ travel limits puts NRL season in doubt

The immediate status of the NRL season is again in doubt after the New Zealand government’s decision to force all international arrivals to self-quarantine for a fortnight, beginning midnight on Sunday (NZT).

The development has prompted the Warriors, after losing 20-0 in Newcastle in their season-opener, to hold emergency talks with the ARL Commission at 5:00pm on Saturday.

“Cameron George (CEO) says the club is awaiting more details about travel restrictions just announced by the Government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Warriors said on Saturday in a statement.

The Warriors are expected to be home before the start of the travel restriction, described by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the toughest in the world.

But the unprecedented step has left the Warriors’ round-two clash with Canberra – part of a double-header with Super Rugby – at Eden Park in grave doubt.

It also comes one day after the league had announced fans will be locked out of all stadiums from next weekend due to coronavirus.

The New Zealand government is expected to review the decision in 16 days.

“We do not take these decisions lightly,” Ardern said on Saturday.

“New Zealand will have the widest-ranging and toughest border restrictions of anyone in the world.”

Realistically, the development leaves the NRL with few choices.

Teams who entered New Zealand would be quarantined for 14 days, and be unable to play the following weekend.

If the Warriors returned home from any game in Australia after Sunday, they would also be quarantined for a fortnight and be unable to play the next week.

One option might be for the Warriors to remain in Australia and play all of their home games here.

However, that suggestion was flatly rejected by Warriors player Adam Blair’s wife on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

“I would cry!!” she posted.

“I have two kids, no family, studying my post-grad uni and work. I have exams, intensives and classes that are completely worked around Adam’s schedule.”

The NRL has already floated the possibility of playing all matches in one city over magic weekends to try to keep players healthy.

Earlier, North Queensland captain Michael Morgan called on the NRL to follow the lead of the NBA and postpone the premiership campaign.

“I don’t really like it, to be honest; that would be my preference – to postpone it,” Morgan said after the Cowboys’ round-one loss on Friday to Brisbane.

“You look at the NBA and the big sports, how they’re doing it. If they really want to stop it (the virus spreading), that’s probably the better way to go.

“No one’s scared or anything like that.

“But we do a fair bit of travelling so, if it’s genuine about stopping it getting into the game, then it’s not ideal that we’re travelling every second week.

“But it’s out of my control. We’ll do what we’re told, I guess.”