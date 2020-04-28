NZ’s Ardern sceptical of virus tracing app

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will push on with a version of Australia's COVIDSafe app in NZ. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ’s Ardern sceptical of virus tracing app

By Ben McKay

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 13:07:35

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outed herself as an app sceptic, but still plans to push on with a version of Australia’s COVIDSafe app in New Zealand.

More than one million Australians downloaded the coronavirus tracing app within hours of its release.

The Australian app uses similar technology to the Singaporean tracing program, which is also being used as the foundation in New Zealand.

“I remain a bit skeptical about what it’s going to be able to deliver because the uptake has to be so high,” Ms Ardern said on Monday.

“When I look at some of the other places where it has been utilized – places like Singapore – the uptake there has been under 20 per cent.

“My view is that we cannot rely on this and we cannot place all our eggs in one basket.

“We are working on it but I have to say our big focus has been getting our in-person contact tracing right, because we will all still be relying on that.”

Ms Ardern didn’t give a timeline for the app’s release in New Zealand, saying only it would be available “soon”, and with reduced functionality.

“Don’t expect the first iteration to include things like Bluetooth applications,” she said.

“It is not a replacement for human and one-on-one contact tracing between someone who works in our public health units, and someone who has COVID-19.”

New Zealand is shedding its most restrictive lockdown conditions on Monday night, allowing hundreds of thousands of Kiwis to return to work from Tuesday.

New Zealanders are still being asked to work from home if they can, and social distancing measures are still in place.

However, Kiwis who bunkered down in less than ideal living situations for the five weeks of ‘level four’ lockdown are now being allowed to move.

Ms Ardern said that could soon be allowed for hardship cases and families separated by the Tasman.

The first step towards resuming business as usual on the trans-Tasman border would be to allow movement of Australians to New Zealand if they agree to thea fortnight in quarantine; the same terms as returning Kiwis.

These terms, which Ms Ardern called a “very likely prospect”, could apply to separated families and hardship cases.

“If we are in a position where we are wanting to open up to those who are living in Australia currently who wish to come into New Zealand, that are willing to quarantine themselves and that is something that we could consider,” she said.

Ms Ardern said the prospect of a trans-Tasman bubble remained a long-term goal, and would also apply to the Pacific.

“Our Pacific neighbors in large part have not been affected by COVID-19 and the last thing we would want is to risk that,” she said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Gould calls for NRL season ban for Cleary

Penrith and NSW halfback Nathan Cleary has become the latest high-profile NRL player to be involved in a social distancing controversy.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL players to have say on key issues

AFL players will have the chance to voice their opinions on key issues surrounding the season restart in a telephone hook-up with the AFLPA.

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

news

health

Virus spread from unknown sources plummets

Australia has recorded just one case of COVID-19 being contracted from an unknown source in the past day, with Health Minister Greg Hunt buoyed by the figure.

sport

rugby league

Gould calls for NRL season ban for Cleary

Penrith and NSW halfback Nathan Cleary has become the latest high-profile NRL player to be involved in a social distancing controversy.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.