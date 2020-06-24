NZ’s homeless isolation man an urban myth

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NZ health chief Ashley Bloomfield has rejected claims a homeless man got a free virus hotel stay. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

NZ’s homeless isolation man an urban myth

By Ben McKay

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 15:46:15

As New Zealand’s world-leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic shifts from community elimination to border control, one case has captivated Kiwis.

The story of a homeless man who snuck into a five-star hotel being used as a quarantine facility, and enjoyed a fortnight’s stay on the taxpayer.

The man entered the debate last week, aired by opposition health spokesman Michael Woodhouse as a means to attack the government’s quarantine regime.

“He just joined the back of the queue two weeks ago, and spent a fortnight getting three square meals and a bath every day on the government,” Mr Woodhouse said.

“It just shows what a shambles this thing is … it’s not actually rocket science.”

Many have saluted the man’s efforts, with one Twitter user saying ‘respect the player, hate the game’.

Others tut-tutted the opportunism.

However, this week, it has emerged the homeless man may not exist.

The country’s top doctor, Ashley Bloomfield, said days of investigation had failed to turn up any evidence of Mr Woodhouse’s claim.

“As far as we can tell this cannot be verified and might be an urban myth … sorry to disappoint you,” he said.

Mr Woodhouse was unrepentant, citing previous blunders from the health department.

“I stand by my source. Just because the Ministry of Health says it couldn’t find any evidence, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” he said.

“There are a lot of things happening right now that the ministry doesn’t know about. It doesn’t know how many people have left managed isolation without being tested for Covid-19.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in (Dr Bloomfield’s) investigative skills at this point.”

Last week, Kiwis were appalled by a decision to allow two women out of isolation without being tested for COVID-19, only to test positive after their release.

New Zealand is sending all international arrivals into a two-week isolation or quarantine to prevent a return of the deadly virus into the community.

Jacinda Ardern’s government has overseen, not without blunder, more than 20,000 arrivals through that system, using 20 hotels in Auckland, Christchurch and Rotorua.

It will invest in at least seven more hotels in the coming weeks as demand from overseas Kiwis increases.

The regime is wholly paid for by the government, which has allocated a budget of $NZ379 million ($A355 million) this year.

There are currently 10 active cases in New Zealand after two more positive tests on Tuesday, both international arrivals.

Latest sport

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

Australian rules football

Worsfold still in the dark on McKenna

Essendon coach John Worsfold is confident AFL coronavirus testing procedures are working but admits there is still confusion over Conor McKenna's test results.

rugby league

Fuming Bennett blasts NRL rumour mongers

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a stunning outburst after growing tired of speculation that he is leaving South Sydney before his contract expires.

news

arts, culture and entertainment

Jobs and content to be cut in ABC shake-up

Budget cuts have forced the ABC to undergo major changes, with executives announcing a five-year plan that includes axing up to 250 jobs.

sport

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.