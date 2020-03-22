NZ’s Peters excused from COVID-19 rules

As the rest of New Zealand moves to protect over-70s and vulnerable citizens to coronavirus, one septuagenarian has been granted an exemption to continue working.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, 74 years old, has been given the green light to continue in his role by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

On Saturday, Ms Ardern introduced a new four-stage coronavirus alert system to indicate the type of public health measures required to fight COVID-19.

New Zealand is currently at level two, which explicitly requires high-risk people, including “those over 70 or those with other existing medical conditions” to stay home.

However, Mr Peters will be carrying on.

“We consider (him a) part of our essential team and a core part of our government,” Ms Ardern said.

“And so the deputy prime minister will be continuing on in his role, business as usual, while applying the same kind of measures we are asking all parliamentarians to maintain.”

Coronavirus is changing the practice of both the government and parliament.

Ms Ardern, the MP for Mount Albert in Auckland, has moved and is basing herself full-time out of the capital Wellington in a bid to reduce her travel.

She has banned any government member from travelling overseas, including Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Trade Minister David Parker.

Cabinet will more regularly include minister videoconferencing in to cut down on travel and limit the number of those physically present.

Parliament will also be changing its practices, with Ms Ardern inviting a cross-party committee to agree on new rules to govern how the House operates.

While Mr Peters is operating outside of the government’s rules, Ms Ardern said she personally would be “following the same guidance that I’ve asked to rest of New Zealand to follow”.

“I am trying to keep my physical distance from others,” she said.

“I’m frequently handwashing. I am reducing down my travel … I’ve made the move to base myself here out of Wellington.

“And those are all measures I’m taking to make sure that I’m following the same guidelines that I’m expecting of everyone else.”