New Zealand's Corbin Strong won the men's 40 km points race at the world championships. Image by AP PHOTO

cycling

NZ’s Strong claims world points race gold

By Agencies

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 06:31:06

New Zealand teenager Corbin Strong announced his arrival on the global stage with a dominating victory in the points race at the track cycling world championships in Germany.

The 19-year-old became an adopted favourite of the fans in the Berlin velodrome as he collected two lap bonuses en route to a winning total of 58 points over the 40km distance on Friday.

Strong took the initiative early and held his nerve as his lead was cut before striking again late on to seal gold.

Spain’s Sebastian Mora Vedri had 40 points to collect silver and his second medal of the championships after bronze in the scratch while Roy Eefting of the Netherlands was third on 36.

World records continued tumbling at the championships as Italian Filippo Ganna smashed his own mark in the individual pursuit.

Ganna scorched round the 4km distance in 4:01.934 to top the times in the qualification round, averaging 61kph around the banked wooden track. His previous record was 4:02.647. Ganna is the defending champion in the event.

Denmark broke the world record three times on their way to winning the men’s team pursuit, while the Dutch men also won the team sprint this week in a new world record time.

Britain’s two-time Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny suffered another injury scare as she crashed heavily in the first round of the event earlier on Friday.

Kenny, racing just weeks after breaking her shoulder at a World Cup event in Canada, went down heavily just before the start of the 30th and final lap of the scratch race.

Four other riders also crashed in the incident that judges said was caused by Dutch reigning champion Kirsten Wild.

Kenny, 27, was able to walk from the track after being checked by British team doctors but suffered a nasty gash next to her right eye.

The scratch race was won by Japan’s Yumi Kajihara with Jennifer Valente of the US second and France’s Clara Copponi third. Wild was relegated from second place to 19th.

