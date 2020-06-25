Obesity in over-50s linked to dementia

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Obesity in over-50s has been linked to a greater chance of dementia in later life by a new study. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Obesity in over-50s linked to dementia

By Nilima Marshall

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 10:58:02

People in their 50s who are obese have a 31 per cent increased risk of dementia later in life compared with those of the same age with normal weight, a new study suggests.

Scientists from University College London, who conducted the research, say this risk may be particularly high for women who have abdominal obesity.

The researchers said the findings, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, suggest keeping body mass index under control could play a “significant role” in reducing the risk of dementia.

Dr Dorina Cadar, from UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, and senior author on the study, said: “These findings provide new evidence that obesity may have important implications in terms of dementia risk.

“Both BMI and waist circumference status should be monitored to avoid metabolic or vascular complications.

“Hence, reducing weight to optimal levels is recommended by adopting healthy and balanced patterns of eating, such as the Mediterranean diet, appropriate physical exercise and reduced alcohol consumption throughout the course of the entire adult life span.”

The research team analysed data gathered from more than 6500 people who were part of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, a representative database of over-50s in England which stores information about health, wellbeing and economic circumstances in several time periods.

The participants did not have dementia at the start of the study.

Compared with those with BMIs at normal levels (between 18.5-24.9), the team found people whose BMI was 30 or higher at the start of the study period had a 31 per cent greater risk of dementia, at an average of 11 years later.

Women with abdominal obesity, based on waist circumference, were found to have a 39 per cent increased risk of dementia compared with those who were not obese.

When BMI and waist circumference were viewed in combination, obese study participants of either gender showed a 28 per cent greater risk of dementia compared with those in the normal range, the researchers said.

Professor Andrew Steptoe, of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care and director of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing, said: “Dementia is one of the major health challenges of the 21st century that could threaten successful ageing of the population.

“Our findings suggest that rising obesity rates will compound the issue.

“By identifying factors that may raise dementia risk that are influenced by lifestyle factors, we hope that a substantial portion, but admittedly not all, of dementia cases can be prevented through public health interventions.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

Australian rules football

AFL bullish on season after hub success

AFL fixturing boss Travis Auld is confident quarantine hubs will allow the league to complete the abbreviated 2020 season as promised.

Australian rules football

Perth AFL hub kicks off with Magpies, Cats

Perth is set to become an Australian rules hotspot, with Collingwood and Geelong to join Fremantle and West Coast in a big-ticket AFL hub in WA.

rugby league

Storm yet to finalise interstate plans

Melbourne's longer-term plans for their enforced interstate move have yet to be finalised admits CEO Dave Donaghy, who says the club will take tips from AFL.

rugby league

NSW extend coach Fittler's Origin contract

The NSW Rugby League has extended Brad Fittler's contract as NSW's State of Origin coach until the end of 2021.

news

politics

PM backs reopening as virus spikes in Vic

Scott Morrison says Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is no reason to stop state governments from reopening the economy.

sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

world

crime, law and justice

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.