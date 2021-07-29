FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Chris O'Connell has caused a major upset at the Atlanta Open by beating No.2 seed Jannik Sinner. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

tennis

O’Connell posts big upset win in Atlanta

By AAP

July 30, 2021

2021-07-30 08:41:37

Chris O’Connell has caused a major stir at the Atlanta Open by sending Italian No.2 seed Jannik Sinner packing from the ATP Tour tournament in the round of 16.

By far the best win of his career, the Australian earned a tough 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over Sinner to set up a quarter-final tie with either big-serving John Isner or Jack Sock.

O’Connell, who is ranked 132 in the world, sent down nine aces and converted the only break point of the match in the second set to muster the win.

The triumph over world No.23 Sinner takes the Sydneysider a step closer to his goal of cracking the top 100. 

The Australians are enjoying a great run at the Atlanta tournament with Jordan Thompson among the first through to the last eight.

The world No. 63 is in the top half of the draw and will now meet Brandon Nakashima, who eliminated top-seed Milos Raonic, for a place in the semi-finals.     

In the men’s doubles, Australia’s Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin defeated No.1 seeds Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge 3-6 6-4 10-6 to reach the semi-finals.

