Reduce international arrivals: Qld premier

Australia needs to cut back on inbound international flights to ease the burden on state governments having to accommodate passengers in quarantine, Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Pressure is mounting on Queensland to accept more international flights to help out Victoria and NSW, where the bulk of returning passengers are in isolation.

Hotel quarantine has been a source of COVID-19 outbreaks in Melbourne.

“I think we need to minimise the amount of international flights coming into Australia,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We need to be very cautious and I think slowing down flights will be a good thing at this stage.”

She said any reduction in international arrivals was the domain of the federal government, however, Queensland was prepared to receive more international passengers if required.

Four international flights are expected to arrive in Brisbane on Tuesday, carrying more than 400 passengers.

The fights have originated in Auckland, (215 passengers), Port Moresby (37), Singapore (25) and Doha (130).

“Of course, we’re prepared to help out,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’ve taken a large number of international flights …. they’ve gone directly into quarantine and we’ve had police at those quarantine hotels and we’ve had no problems from quarantine hotels.

“But we have to be very measured when it comes to our international borders.”

Her offer to help comes as Queensland broke a 10-day sequence of no new virus cases after a returning ADF member tested positive to COVID-19 while in quarantine.

It was the only positive test overnight after 2700 tests were conducted on Monday.

The new case precedes the state’s borders reopening on Friday in time for the second week of the NSW school holidays.

People entering Queensland need to complete an online border declaration pass to show at the border.

In addition, anyone entering the state needs to produce ID displaying their residential address. There are hefty penalties for false declarations.

Anyone who has been in Victoria, including returning Queensland residents, in the previous 14 days will have to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks at their own expense.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski says that 63 people who flew in from COVID-stricken Victoria have already gone into mandatory hotel quarantine under rules that took effect last Friday. Another 33 people were refused entry.

At the road border checkpoints, 709 people were turned around and 12 allowed into quarantine.

“We do fully expect that Friday, with the move to more people being able to come into the state, that the increased traffic flows and passenger flights for airports will put more pressure on our system,” he said.