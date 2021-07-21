FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Alex Carey has batted Australia into a reasonable position in their ODI against the West Indies. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

ODI captain Carey top scores for Australia

By Adrian Warren

July 21, 2021

2021-07-21 10:10:51

Stand-in captain Alex Carey has top scored for a new-look Australia ODI side in the opening match of the three-game series against West Indies in St Lucia.

Opening batsmen Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott and pace bowler Wes Agar were all handed their ODI debut.

Australia scored 9-252 with the hosts’ target revised to 257 off 49 overs after three rain delays.

After Carey won the toss, Australia failed to build on a half century opening stand and a fifth wicket century partnership.

Wicketkeeper Carey, who was leading the side in the absence of injured captain Aaron Finch, added 104 for the fifth wicket with Ashton Turner.  

However, both Carey (67 off 87 balls) and Turner (49 off 45) fell in the 45th over to legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr, the Australians nemesis in the recently completed T20 series.

Walsh (5-39 off 10 overs) bowled Carey and four balls later had Turner caught in the deep sweeping.

The wrist spinner had Mitchell Starc and Matthew Wade caught off successive balls in his next over as Australia lost 4-11.

Walsh completed his career-best ODI figures by having Agar stumped in the final over of the innings.

Philippe (39 off 42) and McDermott (28 off 48), who were both coming off lean pickings in the five-match T20 series, put on 51 from the first 11 overs.

Phillipe struck four boundaries and two sixes before bottom edging a delivery onto his stumps.

In form Mitchell Marsh (20 off 22) started fluently but was given out on a review which confirmed he gloved a legside delivery through to the wicketkeeper.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with Moises Henriques top edging a sweep to short fine leg and McDermott caught at slip.

Carey and Turner rebuilt the innings and added momentum, with the former bringing up his half century with his second six, a strike over long off.

Turner, who was dropped on 12, brought up the 200 with successive sixes off Jason Holder, just before the third rain break.

The West Indies welcomed back Kieron Pollard from a hamstring injury after their T20  captain missed the five-match series in that format, but batsman Shai Hope was ruled out with an ankle issue.

Latest news

retail

Retail spending sunk by lockdowns in June

Retail trade dropped 1.8 per cent in June following a series of lockdowns across the country with only food retailing rising in the month.

virus diseases

NSW records 110 new local COVID-19 cases

NSW has reported a spike in locally acquired coronavirus infections to 110, from 78 the day before, after conducting a record number of tests for a single day.

Australian rules football

Hooker's AFL future at Essendon uncertain

Essendon veteran Cale Hooker is an unrestricted free agent this year and is yet to be given any guarantees by the AFL club over his playing future.

virus diseases

PM shares frustration of those in lockdown

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he shares the frustration of Australians in lockdown but is not responsible for the return to restrictions.

cricket

ODI captain Carey top scores for Australia

Alex Carey has marked his first match in charge of Australia's one-day cricket team by topscoring with 67, with West Indies set 257 to win in Barbados.