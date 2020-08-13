Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
More people are expected to avoid public transport even after COVID-19, Transurban says. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Office work not dead despite COVID: report

By AAP

August 13, 2020

2020-08-13 10:34:16

Office work is not dead despite a mass shift to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, toll giant Transurban says.

But more people are expected to stick to driving and avoid public transport because of health concerns even after COVID-19, according to a Transurban report.

The company surveyed 4500 across Australia and North America over six days in July, finding 25 per cent did not expect to return to their previous public transport usage. 

“With driving rebounding in many cities, it could eventually return stronger than ever, depending on how long commuters remain wary of public transport,” Transurban said on Wednesday.

“Such an increase in demand could stretch urban road infrastructure beyond pre-pandemic levels.”

Transurban also says the mass shift to working from home is not expected to last, with 86 per cent of people surveyed expecting to return to the office after COVID-19.

But just 42 per cent thought life would return to normal within 12 months. 

Transurban released the data as it reported a net profit loss of more than $100 million for the 2019/2020 financial year. 

Its Melbourne toll roads were the worst hit, with average daily traffic falling by almost nine per cent and revenue by 8.1 per cent.

“Transurban, like most businesses, has seen significant impact to our revenue as a result of COVID-19 and the associated government actions,” chief executive Scott Charlton said.

“Pleasingly we have seen clear signs of improvement in most of our markets as government restrictions have been eased. However, as evidenced by recent declines in traffic in Melbourne, we expect traffic to remain sensitive to government responses.”

Latest sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Suns, Essendon in second AFL draw for 2020

Gold Coast and Essendon have played out a 73-all AFL draw following a tight tussle at Metricon Stadium.

soccer

Western United beat Glory, make A-L finals

Besart Berisha's brace has led Western United to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory, with the A-League newcomers set to play finals in their first season.

cricket

Cricket bigwigs meet over muddled schedule

State cricketers are keen to learn what their seasons will look like in 2020-21 as the Australian Cricket Council prepares to meet for the first time in 2020.

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

news

politics

PM warns more elderly will die from virus

Scott Morrison has reached out to the families of elderly people who've died during the coronavirus pandemic to reassure them they have not been forgotten.

sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch Mosque shootings have returned to NZ, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.