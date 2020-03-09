Discover Australian Associated Press

Saudi Arabia plans to boost its crude output above 10 million barrels per day in April. Image by EPA PHOTO

energy and resource

Oil plunges 30 per cent on Saudi price cut

By Aaron Sheldrick

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 15:57:53

Oil prices have plummeted about 30 per cent, with US oil heading for its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production in April.

Prices fell by as much as a third following Saudi Arabia’s move to start a price war after Russia baulked at making the further steep output cuts proposed by OPEC to stabilise oil markets hit by worries over the global spread of the coronavirus.

Brent crude futures were down $US13.29, or 29 per cent, at $US31.98 a barrel by 0433 GMT, after earlier dropping to $US31.02, their lowest since February 12, 2016. Brent futures are on track for their biggest daily decline since January 17, 1991, at the start of the first Gulf War.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by $US13.29, or 32 per cent, to $US27.99 a barrel after touching $US27.34, its lowest since Feb. 22, 2016.

The US benchmark is potentially heading for its biggest decline on record, surpassing a 33 per cent fall in January 1991.

“I think all forecasts are out the window,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Securities in Sydney.

“It seems like a race to the bottom to secure order(s).”

The disintegration of the grouping called OPEC+ – made up of OPEC plus other producers including Russia – ends more than three years of co-operation on supporting the market, most recently to stabilise prices under threat from the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia plans to boost its crude output above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April after the current deal to curb production expires at the end of March, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The world’s biggest oil exporter is attempting to punish Russia, the world’s second-largest producer, for not supporting the production cuts proposed last week by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers last battled for market share like this between 2014 and 2016 to try to squeeze out production from the United States, which has grown to become the world’s biggest oil producer as flows from shale oil fields doubled its output over the last decade.

Saudi Arabia at the weekend cut its official selling prices for April for all crude grades to all destinations by between $US6 and $US8 a barrel.

Meanwhile, China’s efforts to curtail the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the world’s second-largest economy and curtailed shipments to the biggest oil importer.

And the spread of the virus to other major economies such as Italy and South Korea and the growing number of cases in the United States have increased concerns that oil demand will slump this year.

