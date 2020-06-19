Discover Australian Associated Press

Protocols which allowed the Ruby Princess to enter Sydney 'should have already been scrapped'. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Old protocols used to clear Ruby Princess

By Ashlea Witoslawski

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 17:39:56

Assessment protocols which allowed the COVID-carrying Ruby Princess cruise ship to enter Sydney should have already been scrapped and rewritten, a senior NSW Health official says.

A draft document for cruise ship health procedures dated February 19 should have been updated from March 10, nine days before the vessel docked, NSW Health executive director Dr Jeremy McAnulty told an inquiry on Thursday.

The change would have conformed with updated information regarding suspected COVID-19 cases from the Communicable Diseases Network of Australia.

It would have included testing of all passengers who had been to any country within 14 days, as well as acute respiratory illnesses with or without fever.

Dr McAnulty said the risk assessment process used by the heath assessment panel to deem the ship low-risk before arrival was no longer relevant when the ship was granted access to berth in Circular Quay on March 19. 

“Have you just told me in effect that should all have been scrapped and rewritten?” Commissioner Bret Walker SC, overseeing the inquiry, asked.

“That’s correct, once the CDNA guidelines changed to all countries,” Dr McAnulty replied.

Dr McAnulty told the inquiry the CDNA update meant the ship should have been labelled medium or high risk, and “all ill passengers or crew should have been sampled at that point.”

He also stated the rating system should not have been used after March 10 and agreed with Mr Walker that a “one size fits all” approach could have been taken when dealing with all cruise ship testing and disembarkation from this date. 

Mr Walker questioned why the Ruby Princess was allowed to dock in Sydney knowing the ship had not undertaken required swab testing numbers asked for by NSW Health. 

“We now know people who have tested positive were in fact that morning released into the community, correct?”, Mr Walker asked.

“That’s correct,” Dr McAnulty replied. 

“Were there any countervailing factors on the 19th of March against waiting until swabs … were tested and the results known so that a public health decision could be taken to minimise the risk to the Australian community from the Ruby Princess?” Mr Walker asked.

“No,” the doctor said. 

He explained the NSW Health draft document was not updated to reflect changes due to the “enormous busyness” the department faced during this period.

Mr Walker asked the doctor if decision-making based on the February 19 draft document about a month later was a source of mishap.

Dr McAnulty agreed, but stated the assessment panel was responsible for keeping abreast of updated COVID-19 information independent of the document. 

“I don’t doubt anybody’s sincerity in relation to the production of these guidelines or good will or benevolence. But we all make mistakes, or at least I do, and I suspect you might from time to time as well and this is one of them, isn’t it?”

“They should have been updated earlier,” he answered. 

More than 20 coronavirus deaths across Australia have been linked to the 2700 passengers who disembarked the Ruby Princess when it arrived in Circular Quay. 

The inquiry continues on Friday commencing with passenger Anthony Londero, who was transported by ambulance to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital on March 19.

