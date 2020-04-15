Older Australians less worried about virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nearly three-quarters of older Australians think it's unlikely they will catch COVID-19. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Older Australians less worried about virus

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 13:25:50

Older Australians are less worried than younger people about coronavirus even though they will be worse off if they catch the disease.

Health officials and politicians have warned young Australians against being complacent about the virus, saying anyone can get ill.

The latest polling from Essential Research shows two-thirds of Australians think they’re unlikely to contract the virus – more than a week ago – amid a flattening of the infection curve.

But those aged older than 55 years were much more likely to think they wouldn’t get the virus – 74 per cent of this age group – compared to younger people.

Two-in-five of those aged between 19 and 34 years thought it was likely they would catch it.

The polling also found more than one-in-10 people were struggling with the isolation imposed through the social distancing rules and restrictions on travel and gatherings.

The proportion of those struggling is almost double for younger people.

That same younger age group was much more likely to have engaged in some activity to combat the sense of isolation, with 84 per cent of people aged between 18 and 34 staying connected online.

By comparison, just 65 per cent of those aged over 55 said they had sought virtual company.

The most common way of coping was spending more time in contact with friends and family via text message, phone calls and online chats.

Overall, economic issues were seen as more concerning than the health aspects of the crisis.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

news

inquiry

Hopes for action from bushfires inquiry

The national bushfires royal commission will hold online hearings amid coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to get advice to government before next fire season.

sport

rugby league

Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

The Warriors are furious questions around their involvement in an NRL restart have gone unanswered just days out from their possible departure for Australia.

world

health

Trump halts US payments to WHO

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.