Australia's Julian Wilson is awaiting confirmation he can surf at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. Image by AP PHOTO

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

By Melissa Woods and Dan Gilhooly

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 15:48:45

While the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics is clear, selection for many Australian athletes is murkier due to the delay.

Some of Australia’s Olympic sports are scrambling to clarify their selection criteria and whether that picture might change with the Games pushed back into 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of sports had already nominated their athletes to the Australian Olympic Committee, with 43 from seven sports formally selected for Tokyo.

Those athletes were this week assured by AOC chief executive Matt Carroll that their spots were secure.

Surfing Australia Elite Program Manager Bede Durbridge welcomed that news, although said they were still waiting for a guarantee from the International Surfing Association that the qualification of the four-person Australian team would stand.

Julian Wilson and Owen Wright have secured the men’s berths while Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons are awaiting confirmation in the women’s competition.

“We are waiting to hear from ISA for clarification and athletes around the world are anxious to know that they’ve held their spot but we presume it won’t change,” Durbridge told AAP.

“It’s definitely our preference as there was a criteria to qualify and they’ve earnt it so we believe the surfers selected should go. 

“Plus, there’s not going to be a full calender of events this year so this is the fairest way.”

Rowing Australia had already held a week of selection trials in early March after earning Olympic quota spots for eight boats and two Paralympic boats.

The final make-up of crews hung on two World Cup regattas scheduled for May, while they had also hoped to qualify a further five boats at a remaining qualification regatta.

RA chief executive Ian Robson said rower selection would now be pushed back to whenever the World Cup races were rescheduled and they would wait to hear from World Rowing body FISA as to how they will now qualify any additional boats.

“We were due to go to Europe and race in the World Cups and then review the performance of our crews from those regattas and then we would formally nominate our crews to the AOC,” Robson said.

“We will go back and start again, that’s clear.”

Three canoe slalom paddlers, led by Jessica Fox, have already been formally selected however the sprint canoe paddlers were nominated to the AOC on the same day it declared it would no longer send a team to Tokyo.

Paddle Australia is now waiting to hear from the AOC if that nomination stands.

Swimming is unaffected with the selection trial set down for July while the 22 track and field athletes who have already bettered the A qualifying standards for Olympics will hold their spot.

Track cyclists have already been named while selection remains uncertain for road, BMX and mountain biking athletes.

Boxing Australia says the five boxers who qualified through the continental qualifying tournament will keep their Tokyo berth, while others will hopefully get a second chance at a rescheduled world qualification tournament which was originally set for May in Paris.

Tennis will announce a new rankings cut off date while Australian skateboarders hope the selection period, due to end in May, will be extended from two years to three.

Weightlifting is uncertain about its Tokyo plans with no Australians qualifying so far.

“Under the original qualification system, we expected four or five athletes to qualify, but until we see the final criteria and process, we can’t even speculate,” said Weightlifting Australia spokesman Bowen Stuart.

