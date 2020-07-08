Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishap

Australian dual world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex “Chumpy” Pullin has died while spearfishing on the Gold Coast.

Pullin was the flag bearer for Australia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Snow Australia says the community is shocked and saddened by the triple Olympian’s passing.

“Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his teammates and support staff,” they said in a statement.

“Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed.”

Former slalom ski World Champion and independent MP Zali Stegall tweeted that it was a “very sad day for Aussie sport”.

“We don’t get many athletes in winter sport of his standard,” Ms Stegall wrote.

NRL great Wendell Sailor described Pullin as “one of the nicest humans I’ve ever met”.

The Australian Institute of Sport passed on their condolences to Pullin’s family, friends and the whole winter sport community.

Police have confirmed a 32-year-old man was unconscious when dragged from the water at Palm Beach around 10.40am on Wednesday.

“Another diver was out there and located him on the sea floor and raised the attention of nearby surfers who sought lifeguards to bring him in,” an officer told reporters.

“He didn’t have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef.”

Paramedics and lifeguards performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead just before 11.15am.

“Paramedics were called to a post-immersion incident. One patient was treated at the scene,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Olympic champion Steven Bradbury said Pullin will be sorely missed and was everyone’s best mate.

“The world will miss such a talented human and a double world champion without ego and without selfishness who is everyone’s best mate – which isn’t always the case with elite athletes,” Bradbury told news website InQueensland.

“He was bound to be a positive influence on winter sports into the future and will be sorely missed.”

The Australian Olympic Committee will issue a statement later on Wednesday.