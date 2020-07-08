Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishap

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
World champion snowboarder and Olympian Alex Pullin was pulled from the Gold Coast surf unconscious. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

emergency incident

Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishap

By Darren Cartwright, Robyn Wuth and Cheryl Goodenough

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 16:15:21

Australian dual world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex “Chumpy” Pullin has died while spearfishing on the Gold Coast.

Pullin was the flag bearer for Australia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Snow Australia says the community is shocked and saddened by the triple Olympian’s passing.

“Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his teammates and support staff,” they said in a statement.

“Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed.”

Former slalom ski World Champion and independent MP Zali Stegall tweeted that it was a “very sad day for Aussie sport”.

“We don’t get many athletes in winter sport of his standard,” Ms Stegall wrote.

NRL great Wendell Sailor described Pullin as “one of the nicest humans I’ve ever met”.

The Australian Institute of Sport passed on their condolences to Pullin’s family, friends and the whole winter sport community.

Police have confirmed a 32-year-old man was unconscious when dragged from the water at Palm Beach around 10.40am on Wednesday.

“Another diver was out there and located him on the sea floor and raised the attention of nearby surfers who sought lifeguards to bring him in,” an officer told reporters.

“He didn’t have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef.”

Paramedics and lifeguards performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead just before 11.15am. 

“Paramedics were called to a post-immersion incident. One patient was treated at the scene,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said. 

Olympic champion Steven Bradbury said Pullin will be sorely missed and was everyone’s best mate. 

“The world will miss such a talented human and a double world champion without ego and without selfishness who is everyone’s best mate – which isn’t always the case with elite athletes,” Bradbury told news website InQueensland.

“He was bound to be a positive influence on winter sports into the future and will be sorely missed.”

The Australian Olympic Committee will issue a statement later on Wednesday.

Latest news

health

No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

Passengers on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without a COVID-19 health screening as NSW Health officials were busy with another flight.

emergency incident

Olympian Pullin dies in fishing mishap

Winter Olympian and world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin, 32, has died after being pulled unconscious from the surf on the Gold Coast while spearfishing.

politics

Aged care royal commission being extended

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the aged care royal commission is being given extra time and more funding will be allocated to home care packages.

politics

Job plan rejig as Victoria bleeds billions

The prime minister has confirmed there will be a further phase of income support beyond September, while his treasurer looks to fast-track income tax cuts.

virus diseases

Melbourne virus needs national action: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia's success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic will be determined by the response to Melbourne's outbreak.

news

health

No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

Passengers on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without a COVID-19 health screening as NSW Health officials were busy with another flight.

sport

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.