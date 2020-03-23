Discover Australian Associated Press

The IOC says it will step up planning for a potential delay to the Olympics in Tokyo. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

sports event

IOC to discuss possible Tokyo 2020 delay

By Karolos Grohmann

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 06:06:12

The International Olympic Committee will step up its “scenario planning” for the Tokyo 2020 Games – including their postponement – it says after an emergency meeting.

The IOC will hold detailed discussions which will include possibly changing the July 24 start date due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but emphasised that a cancellation of the Games would not solve any of the problems or help anybody.

“Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda,” the IOC said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the discussions would be completed within the next four weeks.

The IOC is facing mounting opposition to the current schedule for the Games as athletes, teams and federations call for a delay because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Several National Olympic Committees have urged the IOC to postpone the Games as the pandemic forces countries to lock down and has wreaked havoc with their preparations.

“These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games,” the IOC said.

“The IOC will… start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement,” it said.

“The IOC is confident that it will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks.”

The British Olympic Association called on the IOC to make its decisions quickly.

“We welcome the IOC executive board decision to review the options in respect of a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” BOA Chairman Sir Hugh Robertson said.

“However, we urge rapid decision-making for the sake of athletes who still face significant uncertainty,” he added.

“Restrictions now in place have removed the ability of athletes to compete on a level playing field and it simply does not seem appropriate to continue on the present course towards the Olympic Games in the current environment.”

