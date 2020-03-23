Discover Australian Associated Press

The IOC says it will step up planning for a potential delay to the Olympics in Tokyo. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Summer Olympics

Olympics cancellation not on agenda: IOC

By Karolos Grohmann

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 05:39:34

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its “scenario planning” for the Tokyo 2020 Games – including their postponement – it says after an emergency meeting.

The IOC will hold detailed discussions which will include possibly changing the July 24 start date, but emphasised that a cancellation of the Games would not solve any of the problems or help anybody.

“Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda,” it said on Sunday.

The IOC is facing mounting opposition to the current schedule for the Games as athletes, teams and federations call for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

