Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AOC chief executive Matt Carroll says athletes will not need to re-qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

By Steve Larkin

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 15:30:41

A batch of Australia’s Olympians have been promised they will not need to clear another qualification hurdle as the nation’s football codes grapple with the prospect of not playing again this year.

In the wake of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games being officially postponed until next year, Australia’s athletes who have already qualified have received some comfort.

Athletes who have already met qualifying criteria have been told by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) they will not need to re-qualify.

“That is our understanding at this time,” AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said on Wednesday.

“The events that have been held for these qualifications are done.”

Some 43 Australian athletes have already been formally selected for the Tokyo Games, with a range of others meeting qualifying standards.

The Games, scheduled to start on July 24 this year, have been postponed by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a challenging moment in history, tragic times globally, but athletes in sports now have absolute clarity that enables them to focus on a Games in 2021,” Carroll said.

His comments came as more NRL coaches were stood down on Wednesday after the suspension of their season.

Cronulla’s John Morris joined other head coaches Ivan Cleary (Panthers), Dean Pay (Bulldogs) and Adam O’Brien (Knights) in being stood down, with the remainder expected to soon follow.

The NRL told clubs on Tuesday it had designed scenarios for the season to resume at the beginning of June, July, August, and as late as September.

But the biosecurity and pandemic expert who advised the league to cease has given a grim warning that the season is unlikely to resume at all.

“I don’t think it’s going to be this year,” the expert, who declined to be identified, told Nine newspapers.

“I think we will be dealing with this epidemic for the better part of this year.

“The idea is to manage the catastrophic disruption to society until we can vaccinate people and protect them, then we can resume normal societal functions like sport.

“But that won’t be any time this year.”

Those comments will have been noted within the AFL, which has suspended competition until at least May 31.

AFL headquarters and the 18 clubs have stood down about 80 per cent of staff, though players and league bosses remain at loggerheads on pay cuts.

Players have offered to take a 50 per cent reduction until the end of May but the AFL’s bosses want a greater commitment.

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield urged patience as players digested the fallout.

“We need to put some time in before shooting from the hip … it’s being pitched as a pay war and it’s not the case,” Dangerfield told SEN radio on Wednesday.

“The facts are that we only know what the next two months looks like.

“Are we prepared to take longer term cuts? Absolutely.

“But we need a bit more information in regards to where the season is going.”

Latest sport

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Aussies won't need to re-qualify for Games

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

Australian rules football

Players not at war with AFL: Dangerfield

AFLPA president Patrick Dangerfield says the players aren't in a pay war with the AFL after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

NSW Health let people off cruise ship: ABF

The Australian Border Force has blamed NSW Health for the decision to allow 130 coronavirus-infected passengers to disembark the Ruby Princess.

sport

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.