Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games for a year. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

By Adam Geller and David Rising.

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 07:45:00

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to next year as coronavirus deaths and infections surged in Europe and the US .

New York on Tuesday warned it is about to get hit by a “bullet train.” Stocks soared as Washington lawmakers closed in on a nearly US$2 trillion deal to blunt the outbreak’s economic damage.

More than 400,000 people worldwide have been infected and over 18,000 have died, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

In New York City, now one of the biggest hot spots, authorities rushed to set up thousands of hospital beds for potential victims. But the number of cases is doubling every three days, threatening to swamp the city’s intensive care units in the weeks ahead. New York State has recorded more than 200 deaths, or one-third of the US total.

Donald Trump has invoked the Korean War-era Defence Production Act to deter hoarding but has been reluctant to use it to force companies to produce medical supplies. 

The International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until the summer of 2021 at the latest, acting on the recommendation of Japan’s prime minister. That could be a heavy economic blow to Japan and could upset athletes’ training regimens, perhaps costing some of them a shot at a medal.

In Washington, top congressional and White House officials said they expected to reach a deal during the day on a package to shore up businesses and send relief cheques to ordinary Americans of $1200 per person or $3000 for a family of four.

Stocks rallied around the world on the news. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 2100 points, or 11.4 per cent – its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933, during the Depression.

With Americans’ lives and livelihoods hanging in the balance, Trump said he hoped to reopen the country in less than three weeks. 

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he said during a Fox News virtual town hall.

But with infections in the US reaching nearly 50,000, including more than 600 deaths, public health experts warned that could be a mistake.

Spain, meanwhile, registered a record one-day increase of nearly 6600 new infections and a leap of more than 500 in the death toll to almost 2700.

In France, authorities said the virus had claimed 240 more victims, raising the country’s death toll to 1100.

In Italy, a jump in the number of new deaths and cases over the past 24 hours dashed hopes fed by two days of declines. The 743 deaths reported Tuesday pushed Italy’s toll past 6800, by far the highest of any country.

The World Health Organisation said cases around the world are expected to increase considerably.

In Britain, confusion rippled through the country on the first morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a three-week halt to all non-essential activity.

The government told most stores to close, banned gatherings of three or more people and said everyone apart from essential workers should leave home only to buy food and medicine or to exercise. But photos showed crowded trains on some London subway lines.

Elsewhere around the world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decreed a “total lockdown” of the country for 21 days. India has reported about 500 cases.

Neighbouring Pakistan ordered its railways shut down as infections climbed past 900.

The Philippine Congress approved a bill declaring a national emergency and authorising President Rodrigo Duterte to launch a huge program and tap private hospitals and ships to help as the virus outbreak starts to take hold in the country, which reported more than 550 cases.

In contrast to other European countries, Germany offered some hope that it has flattened the exponential spread of the virus, which has infected some 30,000 people. The death toll was relatively low at about 130, and Germany has even taken in patients from France and Italy for treatment.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the delayed Tokyo Games will be "the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel".

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games to be delayed until 2021

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, the first delay in the Games' 124-year history.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Riewoldt defends AFL players

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt has defended the AFL players' approach to pay negotiations with the league amid the game's financial crisis.

rugby league

Souths boss calls for NRL funding re-jig

South Sydney boss Shane Richardson hopes the NRL's coronavirus postponement leads to a league funding re-jig to ensure their survival over the next 18 months.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League suspended

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

news

politics

Virus halts auctions, weddings, tattoos

Australia will be placed into an even tighter lockdown from midnight on Wednesday night as governments desperately try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the delayed Tokyo Games will be "the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel".

world

virus diseases

Italian coronavirus deaths jump again

Italy's coronavirus death toll has leapt by 743 in one day after two days of slight declines, which had given hope that the worst of the crisis was over.