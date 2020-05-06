NSW trying to find balance amid COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NSW premier has warned that social distancing will still be needed when restrictions are eased. Image by AP PHOTO

health

NSW trying to find balance amid COVID-19

By AAP

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 18:57:00

The NSW government is looking at how economic activity and social freedoms can be maximised while maintaining a manageable number of COVID-19 cases.

NSW recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one of which was a Newmarch House aged care facility worker confirmed on Tuesday by operators Anglicare.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety on Wednesday said there’s “an immediate and severe risk to the health, safety and wellbeing of care recipients” at Newmarch House.

The commission announced it would investigate the western Sydney facility and the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The investigation will also look at the impact of coronavirus on aged care and the COVID-19 deaths at other nursing homes. 

The coronavirus-hit Newmarch House on Tuesday confirmed a 16th resident infected with COVID-19 has died, raising the state’s death toll to 46.

Some 37 of the 100-odd residents at the nursing home near Penrith have tested positive to the virus.

NSW has to date recorded 3042 cases of coronavirus, but only around 600 are active, with 13 people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday acknowledged an increase in COVID-19 cases was likely with the easing of restrictions, and urged residents to maintain social distancing and seek testing even with mild respiratory symptoms.

Schools would resume some face-to-face learning in NSW from May 11, while the National Cabinet will on Friday discuss the additional easing of restrictions.

Ms Berejiklian said the health system has been upscaled to cater for additional cases throughout winter.

“It’s easy to shut things down – it’s much harder to reopen and have normality because we need to make sure everything we do is COVID-safe,” she told reporters.

“It’s really about living with the pandemic, for want of a better term. I just want to make sure all the hard work we’ve done doesn’t evaporate because we took one hasty decision.”

Ms Berejiklian said NSW would look to find the sweet spot in what economic activity and social liberties were maximised, while maintaining a manageable number of virus cases.

Reopening schools “has the lowest health risk but the highest economic benefit”, she said.

She admitted major adjustments would be required on the public transport network if large numbers of workers return to offices in Sydney’s CBD.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said federal and state governments in the post-coronavirus environment would need to “reduce the tax burden, reduce red tape (and) cut regulations” to kickstart economic growth.

“It’s not just an opportunity for reform, we have an obligation to reform our system to help keep people in work and businesses in business,” Mr Perrottet told reporters on Wednesday.

A new drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic, which has the capacity to test up to 900 people in one day, is due to open in Newcastle on Friday for 10 days.

Public Health Physician Dr David Durrheim said while coronavirus numbers were stabilising in the region, the six-lane clinic would help uncover any undetected infections still present in the community.  

Meanwhile, the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess on Wednesday heard from NSW Port Authority senior manager Robert Rybanic.

Mr Rybanic told the commission he had been told NSW Health deemed the ship a “low-risk ship” and that it “wasn’t a COVID ship”.

The special commission is expected to continue to hear evidence on Friday.

The ill-fated cruise ship is linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections nationwide.

Latest news

virus diseases

Inquiry: Ruby Princess arrival accelerated

The fourth day of the special commission into the Ruby Princess has heard from the port agent who organised the ambulance for two ill passengers on arrival.

politics

Constance quits race over Barilaro 'smear'

NSW MP Andrew Constance has done a sudden about face and pulled out of the Liberal pre-selection race for the federal NSW South Coast seat of Eden-Monaro.

health

NSW trying to find balance amid COVID-19

The Royal Commission into Aged Care and Quality is investigating the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House, while the state has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases.

politics

Health officials back easing virus rules

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly says it's safe to ease some coronavirus rules as Australia's daily infection rate hits a two-week high.

homicide

Claremont murders suspect won't take stand

The Claremont serial killings trial has now heard all the evidence, with accused Bradley Robert Edwards declining to take the stand.

news

virus diseases

Inquiry: Ruby Princess arrival accelerated

The fourth day of the special commission into the Ruby Princess has heard from the port agent who organised the ambulance for two ill passengers on arrival.

sport

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.