One new COVID-19 case as Vic lashes feds

Victoria has recorded a new locally acquired case of coronavirus, as a war of words broke out between the state and federal governments over financial support for NSW.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced a new federal support package following the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney that has infected almost 700 people and claimed the lives of two.

The package will be jointly funded by the Commonwealth and NSW and offered to other states and territories if they have to impose extended lockdowns.

It was not received warmly by the Victorian government, which only received federal support during its fourth lockdown after repeated requests.

“Victorians are rightly sick and tired of having to beg for every scrap of support from the federal government,” a spokesperson for the premier’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It shouldn’t take a crisis in Sydney for the Prime Minister to take action but we are seeing the same double standard time and time again. His job is not to be the Prime Minister for NSW.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC’s 7.30 program people were “sick” of Premier Daniel Andrews’ “whinging and his politicking of the crisis”.

“Victoria was offered a 50-50 split and decided to reject it. Now we’ve put in place a system with NSW that can be extended and expanded to other states should they incur a lengthy lockdown,” he said.

The health department on Wednesday confirmed Victoria’s one new locally acquired case is a close contact of a previously infected person and they have been isolating during their infectious period.

Meanwhile, Caltex Kalkallo and Hungry Jack’s Kalkallo, both on the Hume Highway, were listed as tier-one exposure sites overnight.

Anyone who visited the venues, including the petrol pumps and toilets, between 9.07am and 10.06am on Thursday are required to immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

It’s not yet known if the exposure sites are linked to a Victorian who drove home from NSW on Thursday, or three removalists who travelled from Sydney through Victoria to SA last week.

Three members of the Victorian’s family, who live in the local government area of Hume, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The family had red zone permits to return to Victoria, meaning they are required to self-isolate at home since their arrival.

One family member, however, visited a Coles supermarket in Craigieburn and Metro petrol station in Broadmeadows, the latter now a tier-one exposure site.

The removalists made a drop-off at a family home in Craigieburn and a pick-up at the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong on Thursday.

Both households who came into contact with the removalists – a family of five and a family of four – are isolating and have tested negative so far.

Up to 200 people at the apartment complex are now in lockdown.

The removalists then visited the McDonald’s and Mobil on the Western Freeway at Ballan, with one taking a shower at the petrol station. Both sites have been listed as tier-one exposure sites from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday.

It is believed the men slept in their truck before driving to Adelaide on Friday morning.