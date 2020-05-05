One-third positive in Afghan virus tests

One-third of 500 random coronavirus tests in Afghanistan’s capital have come back positive, raising fears of widespread undetected infections.

The results of the tests in the Afghan capital of Kabul are concerning, Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said.

Afghanistan has performed only limited testing so far – close to 12,000 – with more than 2700 confirmed infections, in a nation of 36.6 million.

As more testing becomes available, the country’s confirmed infection numbers will likely rise sharply, Mayar said.

He urged residents to stay home. Kabul and most other cities are in lockdown, but compliance has not been widespread.

The death toll – officially at 85 – could also be much higher.

More than 250,000 Afghans returned home from Iran since the beginning of the year, fanning out across their country without being tested or quarantined.

Anecdotal reports have emerged of dozens of returnees dying of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The country’s health care system, devastated by four decades of war, is woefully unprepared for a major outbreak. It has only 400 ventilators.