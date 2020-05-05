One-third positive in Afghan virus tests

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health workers in Kabul are carrying out temperature checks on citizens in a bid to curb the virus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

One-third positive in Afghan virus tests

By Rahim Faiez and Amir Vahdat

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 00:07:38

One-third of 500 random coronavirus tests in Afghanistan’s capital have come back positive, raising fears of widespread undetected infections.

The results of the tests in the Afghan capital of Kabul are concerning, Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said. 

Afghanistan has performed only limited testing so far – close to 12,000 – with more than 2700 confirmed infections, in a nation of 36.6 million.

As more testing becomes available, the country’s confirmed infection numbers will likely rise sharply, Mayar said. 

He urged residents to stay home. Kabul and most other cities are in lockdown, but compliance has not been widespread.

The death toll – officially at 85 – could also be much higher.

More than 250,000 Afghans returned home from Iran since the beginning of the year, fanning out across their country without being tested or quarantined. 

Anecdotal reports have emerged of dozens of returnees dying of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The country’s health care system, devastated by four decades of war, is woefully unprepared for a major outbreak. It has only 400 ventilators.

Latest sport

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

soccer

A-League prepares for August return: clubs

Wellington Phoenix are among A-League clubs preparing for the competition to resume in August.

rugby league

Warriors coach learns from Aust cricketers

Stephen Kearney will channel the journey of the zero-to-hero Australian cricket team as he prepares his Warriors for their unique NRL challenge.

corruption

Resuming sports codes warned of crime risk

David Sharpe, head of new anti-corruption body Sports Integrity Australia, says criminals will seek to exploit competitions resuming after COVID-19 stoppages.

rugby league

NRL group training to recommence Wednesday

NRL players will use Tuesday to absorb strict biosecurity guidelines before returning to group training with their teammates on Wednesday.

news

arrest

Vic cop suspended over Laidley photo leak

A Victorian police officer is expected to be charged over the leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dean Laidley inside a police station after he was arrested.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell sent home from Souths NRL HQ

Latrell Mitchell was one of multiple Souths NRL players sent away from the Rabbitohs training headquarters and taken to get a COVID-19 test.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.