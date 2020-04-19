Discover Australian Associated Press

Taylor Swift will perform in the Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home concert. Image by AP PHOTO

arts, culture and entertainment

Lady Gaga kicks off virtual virus concert

By By Jill Serjeant

April 19, 2020

2020-04-19 11:47:28

Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Beyonce kicked off a global special of music, comedy and personal stories in what Gaga called a “love letter” to frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-hour One World:Together at Home, broadcast across multiple television channels around the world featured a Who’s Who of pop culture, with contributions, filmed from their homes, from Elton John, Stevie Wonder, David Beckham and former US first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush. Oprah Winfrey, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish and dozens of others are also expected to appear.

“I’m so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard,” Gaga said.

“This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness that’s occurring right now,” she added.

Hosted by three of the biggest late night US television show hosts – Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon – the special paid tribute to teachers and healthcare, grocery, delivery, postal and other workers.

“We aren’t asking for money tonight,” said Colbert.

The event, organised by the World Health Organisation and the nonprofit group Global Citizen, was the biggest celebrity effort so far to mark the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 150,000 people worldwide.

It is also aimed at encouraging philanthropists and companies to contribute to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Corporate and other donors have already contributed some $150 million, organisers said.

“What I’d like tonight, if I can, is to give you the permission for the moment to… ‘Smile’,” said Gaga launching into a version of the ballad made famous by Nat King Cole.

Beyonce did not perform but sent a video message in which she noted the disproportionately high death rates in the black American community due to COVID-19.

The Rolling Stones, appearing in four separate locations, sang You Can’t Always Get What You Want, with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards playing acoustic guitars.

Wonder, in a tribute to Bill Withers who died two weeks ago, played Lean on Me, while McCartney, recalling that his mother was a nurse and midwife, sang Lady Madonna.

“You know the coronavirus is trouble when a Beatle gets involved,” quipped Kimmel.

Earlier on Saturday, pop, classical and rap musicians, all performing from their homes, took part in a six-hour livestream ahead of the main event.

Celebrities called on people to stay at home, wash their hands regularly, practise social distancing and put pressure on their political leaders to introduce widespread testing for the disease.

