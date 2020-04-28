Online form to dob in Qld virus breaches

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski says police want to know if people breach Qld's virus rules. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Online form to dob in Qld virus breaches

By Darren Cartwright

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 18:33:49

It will be easier to anonymously dob on anyone, even your neighbour, for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland through a new online reporting form.

Restrictions across the state will be eased on the weekend with residents permitted to travel up to 50 kilometres from home for a picnic, to visit a park, go shopping or even take a boat trip.

However, mingling in public is only allowed among members of the same household or, if you’re single, you can hang out with one other person. 

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner and state disaster coordinator Steve Gollschewski said the vast majority of people are adhering to health directions.

But police want to know about those who don’t via the form which can be accessed via computer, tablet or smartphone.

“We encourage members of the public to use the online form to report any blatant breach … this includes large gatherings such as house parties,” he said.

The new police reporting form is in addition to a new $1300 on-the-spot fine for deliberately spitting, coughing or sneezing on Queensland’s frontline workers.

The crackdown on attacks on health workers, shop assistants and police officers was announced on Monday by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“It’s absolutely disgusting to think some people are putting other people’s lives at risk,” she said.

“People are taking their frustrations out on some of our essential workers and it’s not on.”

Paramedics and medical staff at fever clinics have faced threats of being coughed on by the people they are treating, Health Minister Steven Miles said.

“They should never feel threatened at work, they should certainly never be threatened with being deliberately infected with COVID-19,” he said.

“A cough can be used as a weapon, a sneeze can be as dangerous as a knife. Spitting is, of course, always disgusting.”

Queensland’s has now recorded 1033 positive tests with 101 active cases. Six of the 15 people in hospital are on ventilators.

Latest sport

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

rugby league

NRL announce 20-round league season

An additional 18 rounds of NRL is scheduled for 2020 after the league finalised talks with broadcasters on a restructured season.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

rugby league

Mitchell, Addo-Carr charged by police

NSW State of Origin representatives Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr will face court in August after being charged with firearms offences.

rugby league

NRL quartet fined for breaches but no bans

Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis have all avoided immediate NRL bans for breaching social distancing rules.

news

virus diseases

Restrictions ease but NSW deaths continue

Four more residents have died from COVID-19 at Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney's west taking the home's total to 11 deaths.

sport

cricket

Cricket Australia close to contract list

Cricket Australia and state-association owners could soon be rowing in the same direction, while CA's 2020-21 national contract list will soon be unveiled.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.