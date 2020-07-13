Online learning back for most Vic students

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Many Victorian prep to year 10 students will return to online learning. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Online learning back for most Vic students

By Benita Kolovos

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 14:56:27

Most Victorian students are set to return to online learning as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state. 

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed prep to year 10 students in locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will learn from home from July 20 until at least August 19.

He said reducing the movement of students and their parents will help drive community transmission of the virus down.

“We can’t have the best part of 700,000 students as well as parents moving to and from school, moving around the community, as if there wasn’t a lockdown,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Sunday.

“That will put at direct risk us achieving our aim and that, of course, is to drive the numbers down at the end of the six-week period and get to a position where we will have control and where we can begin a very cautious program of easing.”

Mr Andrews said he expected Catholic and independent schools to also return to online learning. 

On-site learning will be available for students whose parents cannot work from home and for students with special needs who attend mainstream schools.

Senior secondary students, year 10 students who study VCE subjects and those who attend specialist schools, meanwhile, will head back to the classroom for face-to-face learning from Monday. 

As previously announced by the state government, they will be subject to temperature checks on their arrival.  

If a student has a temperature of 37.5C or above, schools will be required to contact parents or carers to arrange for students to return home. 

Students in regional and rural parts of Victoria, except for the Mitchell Shire, will also return to on-site learning for term three as planned. 

School holidays have been extended for a week for other year levels while teachers prepare. 

Unlike the last term when most teachers worked remotely, staff will be based at school. 

The premier said he recognised the return to home learning would be challenging, particularly for parents of young children.

“It is not a decision that we take easily. It is going to be very challenging, but it is what must be done, given the circumstances that we face,” Mr Andrews said.

The state has recorded a week of triple-digit daily increases in new coronavirus cases, including 273 on Sunday. Almost 1500 cases remain active. 

Education Minister James Merlino said almost 50,000 laptops and devices have already been distributed, as well as 26,000 WiFi dongles.

More support and resources will also be made available. 

“We know that this is going to be a really challenging time for everyone,” Mr Merlino said. 

“You did a brilliant job last time, and you will do it again.”

He said free sessional kinder for eligible children living in locked-down areas will also be offered for term three. 

The funding guarantees $460 for each eligible child enrolled in a funded kindergarten program. 

Eligible kindergarten services outside of these areas will get half that subsidy. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Swans lose Heeney for rest of season

Struggling Sydney's already-lengthy injury list has grown with Isaac Heeney out for the season and Josh Kennedy to miss six to eight weeks.

Australian rules football

North tagger apologises for McKenna taunt

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw says Luke McDonald's coronavirus-related sledge at Conor McKenna was a "bad look".

rugby league

Bulldog in isolation over COVID-19 fear

Canterbury player Jake Averillo has been forced into isolation while a Parramatta rookie is banned from training over an NRL biosecurity breach.

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

rugby league

Knights lose star prop in costly NRL loss

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti will go for scans on Monday after he was struck down with a knee injury in Sunday's NRL loss to Parramatta.

news

disease

Aussies to be hit with quarantine bill

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says Australians returning to Adelaide from overseas will be forced to pay quarantine costs from Saturday.

sport

Australian rules football

Swans lose Heeney for rest of season

Struggling Sydney's already-lengthy injury list has grown with Isaac Heeney out for the season and Josh Kennedy to miss six to eight weeks.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.