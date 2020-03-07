Discover Australian Associated Press

Oil prices have dived after Russia refused a move by OPEC to cut global crude output. Image by AP PHOTO

energy

OPEC cut deal falls apart, oil price dives

By Scott DiSavino

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 03:42:35

Oil prices have tanked more than 8.0 per cent to their lowest levels since mid-2017 after Reuters reported that the Russian government baulked at OPEC’s proposed steep production cuts to stabilise prices.

OPEC’s plans for deep and prolonged output cuts were derailed as non-OPEC producer Russia refused to support the move, arguing it was too early to predict the impact of a coronavirus outbreak on global energy demand, sources told Reuters.

The number of people infected with the virus worldwide surpassed 100,000 and the economic damage intensified, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling.

OPEC and Russia’s failure to secure a deal sent the price of benchmark crude into a tailspin.

Brent futures fell $US4.32, or 8.6 per cent, to $US45.67 a barrel – the lowest price since June 2017.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $US3.82, or 8.3 per cent, to $US42.08.

At one point, US crude fell as low as $US41.85 a barrel – the lowest since August 2016.

Brent was on track for its biggest daily percentage loss since 2009 and WTI for its steepest since 2015.

“If this results in OPEC not going through with their own proposed 1 million bpd cuts in Q2, the result … could be devastating. Brent could swiftly drop 15 per cent to the low $US40s and WTI to the high $US30s in this scenario,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

One Middle East source said OPEC had no intention of pursuing deeper cuts without Russia.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was pushing for an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of cuts until the end of 2020.

“The deal is dead,” one OPEC source said.

In a statement, OPEC+ said oil producers will continue consultations to stabilise the oil market. The statement, however, made no mention of any production cuts.

