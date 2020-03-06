Discover Australian Associated Press

Ministers and delegates have had their temperature checked before entering OPEC's headquarters. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

OPEC officials greet with their feet

By Shadia Nasralla, Kirsti Knolle and Alex Lawler

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 06:16:28

When OPEC ministers descend on Vienna to decide oil production policy, their meetings are usually accompanied by displays of brotherhood between the men in charge of a third of global crude supplies.

This time, as the world battles a coronavirus outbreak, they have been given strict instructions: no handshakes, don’t hug and wash your hands frequently.

“Avoid close contact,” reads a poster for ministers and delegates as they enter the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the Austrian capital.

“Avoid handshakes and hugs,” it adds in its list of directives.

The secretary general of the group, Mohammad Barkindo, and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak were shown in a video chuckling as they tapped each others feet, as an alternative form of greeting.

But the video posted on Twitter by the OPEC secretariat also showed the two men in a brief handshake, while an official photo also showed Barkindo clasping hands with Nigeria’s minister.

As part of its precautions, OPEC said the number of delegates attending this week’s meetings would be kept to a minimum and journalists were barred from the OPEC building.

Outside the headquarters, the usual crowd of reporters clustering around ministers as they came and went from hotels was noticeably smaller.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and several OPEC ministers and delegates had their temperature checked before entering the OPEC headquarters on Wednesday.

“If someone arriving to OPEC has a temperature above 37.5C, an alert will be raised,” a source, who was speaking from inside the OPEC headquarters, told Reuters.

